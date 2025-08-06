August 6, 2025 at 10:48 am

Target Has Dishes For 50 Cents Apiece, But This Girl Says Stay Away No Matter What. – ‘You will be drinking out of a musty crumb cup.’

by Ben Auxier

50 cent bowls at Target

TikTok/largehotblondie

What can you buy for less than a dollar these days?

Pretty much nothing, right? Even a cheap snack from a vending machine isn’t gonna cost change.

So when you see plates and cups for 50 cents, you might be suspicious, and you might be right to be, according to this video from TikTok user @largehotblondie:

50 cent bowls at Target

TikTok/largehotblondie

“Okay, I literally know all of you girlies going to college are gonna look at this 50 cent ******** and be like, ‘oh, let me buy that. It’s so cheap, it’s so good.'”

50 cent bowls at Target

TikTok/largehotblondie

“It actually gets so dirty so quick. And you will be drinking out of a musty crumb cup all your semesters.”

50 cent bowls at Target

TikTok/largehotblondie

“Do not buy this ********. Do not. You do not have a dishwasher in that small *** dorm.”

@largehotblondie

♬ original sound – largehotblondie

I guess it doesn’t matter so long as you don’t care at all.

Screenshot 1 eb3db5 Target Has Dishes For 50 Cents Apiece, But This Girl Says Stay Away No Matter What. You will be drinking out of a musty crumb cup.

Paper or plastic?

Screenshot 2 225a35 Target Has Dishes For 50 Cents Apiece, But This Girl Says Stay Away No Matter What. You will be drinking out of a musty crumb cup.

You’ll regret it.

Screenshot 3 c2d302 Target Has Dishes For 50 Cents Apiece, But This Girl Says Stay Away No Matter What. You will be drinking out of a musty crumb cup.

Unless you’re living in some kind of dorm utopia.

Screenshot 4 1cc8a5 Target Has Dishes For 50 Cents Apiece, But This Girl Says Stay Away No Matter What. You will be drinking out of a musty crumb cup.

As I write this I’m realizing I have a few of these cups in my cupboard still and I very much need to just throw them out.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter