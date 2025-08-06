Target Has Dishes For 50 Cents Apiece, But This Girl Says Stay Away No Matter What. – ‘You will be drinking out of a musty crumb cup.’

What can you buy for less than a dollar these days?

Pretty much nothing, right? Even a cheap snack from a vending machine isn’t gonna cost change.

So when you see plates and cups for 50 cents, you might be suspicious, and you might be right to be, according to this video from TikTok user @largehotblondie:

“Okay, I literally know all of you girlies going to college are gonna look at this 50 cent ******** and be like, ‘oh, let me buy that. It’s so cheap, it’s so good.'”

“It actually gets so dirty so quick. And you will be drinking out of a musty crumb cup all your semesters.”

“Do not buy this ********. Do not. You do not have a dishwasher in that small *** dorm.”

I guess it doesn’t matter so long as you don’t care at all.

Paper or plastic?

You’ll regret it.

Unless you’re living in some kind of dorm utopia.

As I write this I’m realizing I have a few of these cups in my cupboard still and I very much need to just throw them out.

