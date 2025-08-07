Teachers Refused To Give This Student A Fair Shot Because Of His Brother’s Reputation, So When His Parents Blamed His Grades On Him, He Finally Snapped

You can’t choose your family, but sometimes you end up paying the price for their mistakes anyway.

What would you do if your older brother was the kind of person who made life miserable for everyone, especially teachers, and now they treat you like you’re just like him? Would you keep trying to prove them wrong? Or would you give up when you realize your parents don’t even care?

In today’s story, one student finds himself in this exact scenario and gets tired of trying. Here’s what happened.

AITA for resenting my brother and accusing my parents of letting me down because I was hated by teachers for being his brother? My brother was/is that person who loves getting in trouble. He’s a jerk to everyone, and he acted out all the time in school. He bullied other kids, made teachers’ lives ****, got suspended multiple times, and got arrested a bunch of times once he was in high school. He’s still getting arrested now, too. I (16m) was always a couple of grades behind him and always ended up with the same teachers. Those teachers judged me before they even met me. All it took was them knowing they were getting Will’s brother, and that was all they needed to decide I was a troublemaker, too. It gets to the point where meeting a new (to me) teacher is something I dread because I know they’ll hate me on sight.

This one teacher made it especially hard on him.

My brother never cared, and he’d just laugh at me being treated like a criminal because of him. My parents wouldn’t do anything about it. Even when one particular teacher, who hated Will and had been terrorized by Will, terrorized me in return. He failed basically everything I did. He refused to give me the same help as others in my class. And he ignored me for fun stuff. In general, he was the biggest hard ***. Even if I was as right as other kids, he’d find something to correct in an answer I gave. He always picked on me for the stuff we didn’t know yet and shamed me for it.

The school district hired new teachers, but he’s worried they’ll catch on.

My grades have suffered because of it. At the end of 10th grade, we got a couple of new teachers who took over from older ones, and we’ll have them. So far, they’re the only teachers who don’t give me trouble. Yet, I worry about that when they get to know other teachers more and get told stuff about me, because the teachers talk about me and my brother during lunch and outside of school hours.

Now, the parents care because the school sent a letter home.

It took a note from the school, basically saying my grades are meh, for my parents to take notice. I already resent the **** out of my brother and hope he gets locked up forever. And I feel so let down by my parents. They failed to care. Now they try to lecture me on my grades, and I told them they ignored me when I tried to tell them, so they should blame themselves and not me, since they ignored my calls for help. They say it’s not fair, and I shouldn’t have expected them to know about all this or to work miracles for me. But they expect me not to be resentful of everything. I think I basically got the short end of everything for being my brother’s younger brother. AITA?

Yikes! That sounds like a very stressful situation for a teenager.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit can offer.

Here’s someone who dealt with a similar situation.

For this reader, he needs to hang in there.

This person completely understands.

According to this comment, he deserves better.

This situation is so unfair!

Hopefully, the parents will step in and try to make everything better.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.