Teen Prioritized Long Showers For Her Self-Care, But Her Mother Accused Her Of Being Wasteful And Inconsiderate

Everyone has their own rhythm when it comes to their routines, but not everyone gets the freedom to practice them how they see fit.

One teen enjoys longer showers as a form of self-care, but when her strict mother constantly runs the stopwatch and tells her she’s taking too long, her daily routine became a battleground.

AITA My mom thinks that I shower too long and a shower should take 5 minutes Me and my family are pretty well off. My showers usually last about 20–25 minutes, but I always get screamed at after leaving because apparently we should all be taking 5-minute showers.

Her mother seems suspicious of what she’s doing in the bathroom and doesn’t seem to understand her point of view.

Her main arguments are, “What do you do in there for that long?” and I can’t really say scrubbing my body, hair, exfoliating, etc., because she literally takes 5-minute showers, so she would never get it.

She doesn’t want to keep getting in trouble, but she also doesn’t want to have to give up a beloved habit.

Honestly, I have no idea what to do, and I’m just lost in how to explain that showering is part of my time to clean and prioritize myself. AITA?

This mom seems to care more about control than she does about the water bill.

This commenter seems to think the longer the shower, the better.

Shorter showers just don’t cut it.

This commenter just doesn’t get how shorter showerers do it.

Shorter showers is propaganda this commenter isn’t falling for.

Her mother needs to stop treating her longer showers like a personal attack, especially when they have more than enough money to pay the water bill.

It’s an act of self-care, not a rebellion.

