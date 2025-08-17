Teenage Boy Got Tired Of Running Errands For His Mom, So He Finally Spoke Up And Told Her How He Feels

Even an obedient child can get frustrated if the parents become unreasonable with their demands.

AITAH for telling my mother the truth as to why I have such a bad ‘attitude.’ I (16M) feel somewhat bad for how I responded to my mother (41F). She told me I had such a bad attitude. Now, before I explain further, my mother and I recently moved houses, one with a basement. Her room is in the basement and mine is upstairs.

Just today alone, she has called me down 10 times to grab some of her things. These include drinks, dog food, a snack, etc. She could have grabbed them five minutes prior to coming up. Now, once or twice, I can understand. People forget things every so often.

I finally started getting more annoyed. She called me down to her room to grab something off of her nightstand and hand it to her. The nightstand that is less than five feet away from her. My mother is in no way handicapped or disabled. Her excuse for it was “I can’t get out of the chair, I’m stuck.”

But right as I left the room, she got up and used the bathroom. She asked me why I had such an attitude since we moved in. I told her the truth, “You just keep calling me downstairs.” I didn’t yell it or anything either. I was talking at my normal voice level and everything.

She proceeded to get mad at me for getting annoyed because in her own words, “I don’t ask you for much.” Now, I feel bad because she keeps making me think that my feelings are… invalid?

I know I’m fortunate for a mother who loves me and cares for me, and I know she worked really hard to get us in a nice house, too. But that doesn’t mean I can’t be annoyed at her because of her own laziness. So… AITA?

Being grateful for someone does not mean you have to tolerate their every demand.

