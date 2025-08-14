It can be hard to watch someone you love make a big mistake.

If a family member fell victim to an online scam, would you warn them and explain how you know it’s a scam, or would you let them realize their mistake the hard way?

In today’s story, one teenage boy tries to tell his aunt that she’s being scammed.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for telling my dad I can’t see how I can help my aunt? My(19) aunt(39) is my dad’s younger sister. She was contacted by an account claiming to be Arsenal’s official account. Whoever is behind it asked her to ‘help pay for the players’ training.’ She sent them the money. When my dad found out, he told me about it and then asked me to talk to her. He said that since I’m the closest thing she has to a son, she might listen to me.

He told his aunt all the reasons this is a scam.

I told her there are many reasons why I’m sure it’s a scammer. First, Arsenal doesn’t need the money. Second, no blue checkmark that official/verified accounts have. And finally, it’s an English club so you would expect them to have someone from England writing their correspondence. Or at least a person who speaks fluent English. But the English used by the person who messaged her is worse than mine, and I speak English as a second language. One sentence that stuck out to me was ‘We is struggling financially and needs your help.’

His aunt won’t listen.

I told her the scammer must have noticed from her social media posts that she’s a fan of the team and targeted her for that reason. She refused to listen, choosing to trust the scammer’s word and repeatedly insisting that the club lost money recently. I tried talking to her again several times over the next month but she always said she knows what she is doing. So I told Dad that I don’t see any chance of convincing her. He said I shouldn’t just give up on my family like that.

He did what his dad told him to do, and his aunt refused to listen. He’s not giving up on her. Maybe her dad should try talking to her, or let the aunt find out the hard way that she’s being scammed.

