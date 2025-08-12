The Woman She Rented An Apartment From Drove Her Crazy, So She Found A New Place And Got Out Of There

There’s almost nothing worse on this planet than having to live with a no-good, terrible roommate.

Nitpick me while we live together? Deal with me moving out early. “I (25F) lived in an apartment that was rented by a woman (30-35F) and her sister. I was looking through some local Facebook groups for housing as I had a hard time finding apartments in my area (HCOL). She reached out to me because she saw my post and was offering me a bedroom and bathroom in her 2bd, 2ba apartment. I took her up on the offer after meeting her on FaceTime to discuss the situation. She claimed her sister was living abroad and traveling and she needed someone to help pay her rent so was looking for someone to rent the room.

She made it clear we were not roommates, just two people living together. I was perfectly fine with this because it was a temporary situation where I would continue finding an apartment that best suited me and she would get her rent paid. I was paying significantly less than I would be somewhere else so I took it as a win. Unfortunately, her behavior towards me started to set off a lot of red flags for me including giving me rules based on her cleaning style for shared spaces, as well as giving me small amounts of space in the bathroom and kitchen cabinets for my things to eat and use. I took it in stride and even tried my best to abide by all the rules she was giving me which started piling up as the time went on. After living there a few weeks she had moved some things in my bathroom and told me to get a hanging rack for the shower because having my things on the corners of the tub was not okay with her…ok?

It’s my bathroom but I digress and got a rack. For some reason she started escalating her behavior to at one point going into my room and reorganizing everything I owned and misplacing many of my valuable possessions over $200. She was extremely passive aggressive and would huff and puff around the apartment, cops were banging on the door for a solid 2 weeks and she kept texting me to avoid them because she was a witness to a crime and wanted nothing to do with it…also strange but ok. Ultimately her behavior towards me reached a breaking point when I broke one of my plates and asked to borrow her broom to clean it up. She started yelling at me that I never clean (I do) and she never sees me clean (which again, we worked different schedules so not surprised about that) and I basically told her I’d be out of her hair soon.

Well, when I was at work I found a place to live on my own for only a little bit more than I paid there and ended up telling her that I was moving out (I told her a white lie due to her aggressive behavior and attitude towards me the past few weeks of me living there). She constantly made it clear it was not my room or apartment etc. So I got revenge by telling her I’m moving out with a weeks notice, and boy was she mad! We had no lease agreement, it was all verbal meaning any chance of her fighting me on it was out the window. She did make me move out that same day which I had to scramble to put my stuff in storage for a few days and sleep on a friend’s couch until I moved all my stuff in but I was out.”

