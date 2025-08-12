Their Boss Fired Them For Not Leaving A Vacation Early, So They Got a Job At Their Friend’s Business Next Door

What would you do if you in another state, far, far away and your boss called and told you to fly home immediately to get back to work?

Well, you’d laugh, hang up the phone, and continue on with your vacation!

But you never know what’s gonna be waiting on the other end for you when you get home…

Check out what happened to this worker in the story they told on Reddit.

I was fired because of a snowstorm. “When I was a bit younger I worked for a mom and pop sandwich and coffee shop in a cute little Connecticut town. The job wasn’t too bad, though we had to wear stupid polo shirts with the company logo printed on the breast which we had to pay for. I basically spent most of my time taking orders, making fancy coffee drinks, and handing out food to those that decided to sit in to eat. As winter rolled around I asked the boss for a week to go back to my home state of Montana for a visit. He said that it would be fine and gave me the time off. All went pretty well until about three days before I was scheduled to return.

Huh?

I got a call from the bossman informing me that he had fired one of my co-workers for some offense or another and needed me in ASAP. I told him that I couldn’t adjust my tickets and besides, I was in a huge state about three hours from an airport while being at the mercy of other people who wanted to drive me around. After making many frustrated noises he finally acknowledged his request was unreasonable and I assured him I’d be home when I planned.

Nobody can control the weather!

The day of the return trip arrived and I was off on my way to a connecting flight in Minneapolis/St. Paul. Sadly, this is where I was locked down. After many weather delays my flight was finally cancelled. No dice, nothing coming or going until the next morning. I immediately called the bossman and let him know the situation on his voicemail.

They didn’t expect this…

Much to my surprise, I arrived at work ASAP to see if they could use me for the shift and was promptly told that I do not work there any longer. **** him anyhow, I thought and walked next door to my buddy’s bookstore to see if he could use a hand seeing as I was now jobless. He agreed and all was well, though my hours were much reduced.

Petty revenge time!

The best part was one day when my friend and I were parked in such a way that was blocking the former bossman’s truck and he wanted out. Instead of asking, he walked up to my friend’s driver side window and started a rude rant which was quickly shut down when he noticed me in the passenger seat giving him a withering look. It felt pretty good.”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

This individual had a lot to say.

On to bigger and better things!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.