Their Dad Didn’t Tell Anyone That Their Uncle Passed Away, So They Wrote An Obituary For Him Without Their Dad’s Permission

AITA for Not Letting My Family Have a Say in My Uncle’s Obituary? “I was born to Sarah and Joe, who divorced when I was about three. A few years later, my mom married Brendan, who started as my stepdad but later adopted me—he’s my dad. Joe, my biological father, was inconsistent. He’d make promises and break them, trash-talk my mom, and constantly push wild conspiracy theories. Joe remarried (his third wife, Denice) and moved to Nebraska. He also had a daughter, Trisha, with his second wife—and I adore her. Despite Joe’s chaos, I grew up close to his mom, Virginia, and his brother, my Uncle Dillon.

My grandma Virginia adored me. When she passed away from a heart attack when I was 11, she left me her car. Joe told me I was too young for it and would “store it”—but a year later, he showed up driving it, completely trashed. I never got the car, her grandfather clock, or the college fund she’d saved for me. Joe and Denice had pawned off her belongings. Still, I forgave Joe.

I stayed close with Uncle Dillon, who had brain damage from a car accident and called himself “Crazy D.” He was lonely and called me often. We’d talk on long walks, and he even chatted with my mom sometimes. My dad Brendan was understanding and supportive.

Out of nowhere, Joe began sending me unhinged texts accusing me of “talking ****” to Dillon. I hadn’t. But instead of engaging, I cut contact.

Joe retaliated with awful Facebook posts, lies about me, and even outed me as gay to anyone who would listen. Still, I stayed in touch with Dillon. He occasionally brought up Joe, but I always changed the subject. His memory issues meant he repeated himself, but honestly, he was great company. A few years ago, Dillon told me Joe and Denice were moving in with him. He wasn’t thrilled but said, “That’s what you do for family.” After that, I stopped hearing from him. I called 20+ times over 7 months—nothing.

I live in Texas; he was in Nebraska, so I couldn’t just show up. My mom, who grew up in the same Nebraska town, eventually heard that Joe had been pawning Dillon’s things. That’s when we found out—Dillon had passed away almost a year earlier. Joe never told anyone or wrote an obituary. I was devastated. Dillon had lived in that small town for 60+ years. He was loved—everyone knew “Crazy D.”

On the one-year anniversary of his passing, I decided to write and publish an obituary. I only told my mom, dad, and Trisha. I made it about Dillon—his joy, his quirks, his passions. I even included Joe as his surviving brother, though it was hard. It wasn’t about me. It was about honoring Dillon. Afterward, Joe lost it—telling anyone who’d listen that I was ungrateful and trying to turn people against him. AITA for writing my uncle’s obituary without permission? I just didn’t want the last chapter of his story to be silence.”

