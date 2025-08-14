Groupmate Ghosted Them The Day Before The Final Project Deadline, So They Submitted A Rushed Project And Excluded Him From The Group

Working with lazy groupmates can be frustrating.

What would you do if your groupmate insisted on doing the final project on his own but then ghosted the whole team? Would you finish the project yourself, or let the teacher know how the groupmate failed the team?

This woman has a groupmate who was hard to work with.

He ghosted the day before the final project submission, so the rest of the team made a decision that would cause him to fail.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for failing my groupmate’s major subject for kicking him out of a project? I (22F) transferred colleges a year ago and am now majoring in science. This semester, we were grouped for labs and projects. We’re stuck with the same members the whole term. One of mine, we will call him “Smith,” is seen as the smartest in class. He is on the student council of our whole department.

This woman’s groupmate, Smith, has been problematic from the get-go.

From the start, Smith barely showed up to labs, which are 80% of our grade. He promised to help but never did. And later, we found out he was altering our submitted data without telling us. This gave him perfect results while we got low grades.

He was obnoxious.

He would only show up during class lectures. He would disappear on us during labs. He would also laugh at us when we had serious questions about certain topics. He was making it seem like we’re stupid for being curious.

He volunteered to do the final project.

Our final project also makes up half of our grade. For that, he interrupted innovative design ideas from me and others, and he pushed his own. He willingly said he would do it and it would be easy.

But he ghosted them the day before submission.

Then, he ghosted us the day before submission. My group scrambled and submitted a rushed backup plan. We then removed him from the project entirely. That will cause him to fail.

Now he’s acting like we excluded him unfairly, and people think I’m the bad guy for leading the decision. AITA?

He may be smart, but he sounds like a horrible team player.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

He deserved it, says this person.

This person offers some honest advice.

And lastly, people are supporting her.

There’s no “I” in team.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.