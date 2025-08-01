A Couple Was Excited To Get Into Their First Apartment, But What They Didn’t Find Inside Made Them Furious

Look, we’re not asking for much these days.

We know we can’t afford to buy a house. We know we’re not gonna own property.

All we’re asking for is that the places we rent be decent.

And if that’s too much, can they at least be what we’re paying for?

Unlike what happens in this video from TikTok user @cuckoobananasss:

“Watch me try not to lose my **** after we didn’t get the balcony WE APPLIED FOR,” reads the caption.

“Alright, keys. Keys to our first apartment”

“Look at that ****!”

“Where’s the balcony?”

There’s practicing gratitude, then there’s not dealing with BS.

And if you’re thinking she just didn’t do due diligence…

The management knew what they were doing. They show you the nicest unit then swap you into a more basic one.

In other words…

No need to put up with that.

