A Couple Was Excited To Get Into Their First Apartment, But What They Didn’t Find Inside Made Them Furious

by Ben Auxier

A couple checking out their first apartment

Look, we’re not asking for much these days.

We know we can’t afford to buy a house. We know we’re not gonna own property.

All we’re asking for is that the places we rent be decent.

And if that’s too much, can they at least be what we’re paying for?

Unlike what happens in this video from TikTok user @cuckoobananasss:

A couple checking out their first apartment

“Watch me try not to lose my **** after we didn’t get the balcony WE APPLIED FOR,” reads the caption.

“Alright, keys. Keys to our first apartment”

A couple checking out their first apartment

“Look at that ****!”

A couple checking out their first apartment

“Where’s the balcony?”

I WAS LIKE HAHAHA WHAT IF 😐😐😐 #fyp #fypシ #apartment #apartmenttour #firstapartment #couple

There’s practicing gratitude, then there’s not dealing with BS.

2025 06 24 15 15 26 A Couple Was Excited To Get Into Their First Apartment, But What They Didnt Find Inside Made Them Furious

And if you’re thinking she just didn’t do due diligence…

2025 06 24 15 15 46 A Couple Was Excited To Get Into Their First Apartment, But What They Didnt Find Inside Made Them Furious

The management knew what they were doing. They show you the nicest unit then swap you into a more basic one.

2025 06 24 15 16 33 A Couple Was Excited To Get Into Their First Apartment, But What They Didnt Find Inside Made Them Furious

In other words…

2025 06 24 15 17 05 A Couple Was Excited To Get Into Their First Apartment, But What They Didnt Find Inside Made Them Furious

No need to put up with that.

