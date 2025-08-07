‘This has been a lifesaver.’ – Busy Mom Shows How Grocery Shopping Just Got Easier With This iPhone Hack

Having an iPhone can make your life a whole lot easier, but many people have barely scratched the surface of what these devices can do.

So it’s no surprise that TikToker @rhyanjs’s video has gone viral. “You’ve been doing your grocery list wrong in the Reminders app,” she said.

“Where it says List Type, go to Groceries,” she explained.

“It’s going to categorize your grocery list based on whatever you’re putting in here.”

That means if you forgot to add something to a section, so you can get all items at the same time, you don’t have to bother changing the order.

If you are busy it can really speed up the time it takes to make lists and get all the items.

“Just keep typing and hit enter” as that’s what happens in a screencaptured video playing behind her.

Snacks and Sauces and Condiments are just two of the categories available.

Otherwise? “You went all the way over to the meats, now you’ve got to go back.”

“This has been a lifesaver,” she says at the end.

Other Apple product apps automate categories. For example in Preview on iMac, it can make separate folders for PDF Documents and Images.

