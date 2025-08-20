‘This is a nightmare situation.’ – A Customer Talked About How Things Went Sideways After She Sold Her Truck To A Dealership

Folks, this is a real mess!

And you gotta feel sorry for this woman because of what she’s dealing with…

Her name is Gin and she took to TikTok and told viewers about the major headache she’s dealing with after she sold her car to a Ford dealership.

Gin said her husband sold the vehicle to the dealership and they told them they weren’t going to paid that day because the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) wasn’t in the office.

The TikTokker’s husband said he wouldn’t hand the keys to the car over until he was paid. The salesperson eventually relented and gave Gin’s husband a check, which she deposited into their account.

A few days later, Gin saw that their account with Capital One was in the negative to the tune of $8,300.

They called the bank and were told that the car dealership reversed the payment.

She told viewers, “I have said, ‘Can you wire the money? Can you fix this? I cannot be negative $8,300 in my bank account all weekend. And they’re like, ‘No, we’re not going to send you a wire. No, we’re not going to send you a cashier’s check. We’ll reissue the check.’”

Gin said that another employee at the dealership told them that the worker who gave them the check was supposed to tell them they shouldn’t deposit the check until the following day.

She told viewers, “This is a nightmare situation.”

Yikes!

Check out the video.

@dualityofgin DO NOT BUY/SELL TO TOMBALL FORD CAR DEALER Guys what do I do? The second check isn’t going all the way thru until a week after they bought the car. I have no money all weekend. They would not help me. I feel sick. Do not EVER sell to them. #scammer #help ♬ original sound – Gin the Poet 🌙

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person had a lot to say.

Another TikTok user offered some advice.

And this individual chimed in.

That turned into a total nightmare in a hurry!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁