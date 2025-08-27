August 27, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Neat Trick For Rav 4 Storage Is A Good Reminder That We’re Probably Missing A Lot Of Our Car’s Features

by Ben Auxier

The trunk of a Rav 4

TikTok/andredrives

Hey did you know that your car came with a user manual?

Did you know that even if you’ve lost that manual, you can easily find it online?

Did you know that, knowing these things, you’re still never going to read it?

I’m guessing yes, yes, and yes. We all just have to wait until the features are pointed out to us in video like this one from TikTok user @andredrives:

The trunk of a Rav 4

TikTok/andredrives

“Guys, once you have that privacy cover removed, you don’t have to leave it at home. You can actually store it underneath.”

The trunk of a Rav 4

TikTok/andredrives

“So you wanna pull this all weather cover up here…”

The trunk of a Rav 4

TikTok/andredrives

“…this cargo liner, pull that up, pull the storage up here.”

The trunk of a Rav 4

TikTok/andredrives

“Pull that up, pop these off, put those on the side. Now you want to grab this tunnel cover here.”

The trunk of a Rav 4

TikTok/andredrives

“Now, this folding part that you pull, you want to face that back towards the front side of the car has a storage that you can place in here so it fits nice and snug there.”

The trunk of a Rav 4

TikTok/andredrives

“Now just take these covers right here. Put back on here, back on the sides.”

The trunk of a Rav 4

TikTok/andredrives

“Fold this back down.”

The trunk of a Rav 4

TikTok/andredrives

“Guys, pull this back down, and there you have it. It is stored and it is safe. So whenever you need it, it is there.”

@andredrives

♬ original sound – AndreDrives

It’s…weirdly entrancing.

Screenshot 1 cd59d2 Neat Trick For Rav 4 Storage Is A Good Reminder That Were Probably Missing A Lot Of Our Cars Features

And people have just been shoving these things into storage willy-nilly.

Screenshot 2 34c2bb Neat Trick For Rav 4 Storage Is A Good Reminder That Were Probably Missing A Lot Of Our Cars Features

People were having straight-up revelations.

Screenshot 3 d672d3 Neat Trick For Rav 4 Storage Is A Good Reminder That Were Probably Missing A Lot Of Our Cars Features

We were all today years old.

Screenshot 4 b7ec44 Neat Trick For Rav 4 Storage Is A Good Reminder That Were Probably Missing A Lot Of Our Cars Features

I wonder what wonders MY crappy car has in store?

