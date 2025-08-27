Neat Trick For Rav 4 Storage Is A Good Reminder That We’re Probably Missing A Lot Of Our Car’s Features

Hey did you know that your car came with a user manual?

Did you know that even if you’ve lost that manual, you can easily find it online?

Did you know that, knowing these things, you’re still never going to read it?

I’m guessing yes, yes, and yes. We all just have to wait until the features are pointed out to us in video like this one from TikTok user @andredrives:

“Guys, once you have that privacy cover removed, you don’t have to leave it at home. You can actually store it underneath.”

“So you wanna pull this all weather cover up here…”

“…this cargo liner, pull that up, pull the storage up here.”

“Pull that up, pop these off, put those on the side. Now you want to grab this tunnel cover here.”

“Now, this folding part that you pull, you want to face that back towards the front side of the car has a storage that you can place in here so it fits nice and snug there.”

“Now just take these covers right here. Put back on here, back on the sides.”

“Fold this back down.”

“Guys, pull this back down, and there you have it. It is stored and it is safe. So whenever you need it, it is there.”

It’s…weirdly entrancing.

And people have just been shoving these things into storage willy-nilly.

People were having straight-up revelations.

We were all today years old.

I wonder what wonders MY crappy car has in store?

