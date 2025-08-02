Niece’s Adoptive Parents Passed Away, But She Gets Revenge On Her Aunt For Stealing Her Inheritance

For some people, family is everything, but for others, family can be a complicated mess. Usually the truth is somewhere in between.

But in this story, when a niece distances herself from one part of the family, she gets closer to the rest.

Let’s see how it plays out here.

Disowned my aunt When the man who raised me died (my grandpa), my aunt (his daughter) was the beneficiary on his bank accounts. He left in his will that he wanted her to use the money to pay off the family house and to divide the rest among her brother and myself.

Sounds fair but will the aunt comply?

Instead, she let the house rot and went no contact. She inherited close to $1 million. I should note that my grandma, grandpa, and I were really close and they called me their third child. My parents were addicted to drugs and alcohol and I was blessed with grandparents who went to court for custody of me when I was 6 years old.

Tough break, kid. But lucky that someone stepped in… now how will she recover from the evil aunt’s betrayal?

My aunt used to come to our house for holidays, weekends, birthdays, etc, and I loved her and being all together like that. My revenge is this: I told our whole family the truth.

Truth hurts. Whose side will the family take?

I told all my great aunts and uncles, my cousins on both sides, Nana and Papa’s brothers and sisters, etc. None of them talk to her anymore and she’s not been invited to the past 6 family reunions. And now I’m closer with my extended family than ever before. After some therapy and the new deep relationships I’ve formed with my relatives, I feel wealthy beyond belief. Haven’t thought of her in years til now.

Well sorry to dredge up old memories, but glad it worked.

Last I heard of her she was going through a divorce and her only child has gone nc.

Seems like this is not a *great* aunt…

What do the comments think of this estrangement.

One person says, death shows true colors.

This person says, you did right.

Another user is like, you’re richer than her.

Someone else is like… silver and gold might buy you a home, but not friends or family.

Money isn’t everything.

But it is nice to have.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.