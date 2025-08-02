She Broke Up With A Guy When She Found Out He Was Married, But A Couple Months Later The Guy’s Angry Wife Contacted Her About The Situation

When you are dating someone new, it is important to find out as much as you can about them to see if you are compatible.

AITA for telling my ex boyfriend wife to blame her husband and not me? My life just gets crazy each day, I’m always ruining into a problem. Anyways I started dating this dude, we will call him Tony.

I met tony at my friends birthday party, we chatted for a while and got each other Instagram. His post were him and some old family photos, his bio said 32 and single. At the time I liked him because he was cool and laid back, after some weeks of talking we started dating. He stayed in his own home while I stayed in my apartment but he would come over sometimes. We were going on dates every week, like I thought we were the click but no it was not. I just have to laugh sometimes because this is really my life, the whole time Tony was lying to me.

Tony was married, like having a wife and KIDS!! Two, I only found out because my sister sent me a Facebook post with Tony in it and it was a women next to him with a wedding dress on. I felt so stupid, he really got me. I did cut everything off with him, we had a huge argument. Blah blah we stopped talking but he would spam me from different numbers, I had it to him straighten out one day and he stopped. Doesn’t matter how many dates we’ve been on, he still lied. I’m still mad I didn’t know but life happens, right? People don’t realize anyone can hide things good, you could be married to a killer and that’s crazy.

Thinking it was over because it’s been 2 month since we stopped speaking, it wasn’t. My Instagram is private but you can request to text me, I don’t check the request box because I don’t expect people to talk to me. Anyways I check it. It was Tony’s wife. I didn’t respond right away because I went on her page, I’m telling you her page is filled with Tony, and their kids. From what I seen she was a cancer survivor, and is a SAHM. She sent me a message so I read it, she said she knows her husband and I are having an affair and she’s disgusted how I’m messing with a married man with kids. She further explained that she’s lost their 3 month baby to SIDS 1 week ago, and Tony is nowhere to be found so she’s blaming me. Like this lady was throwing insults at me like crazy, I took an hour before responding. I told her to not blame me but Tony because he knew he was married. AITA?

No, she broke it off with him as soon as she found out he was married, so she didn’t do anything wrong.

The only thing she should have done was tell her right when she found out so she could deal with him.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

Tony’s wife needs to blame Tony.

The wife needs someone to blame.

This woman did nothing wrong.

Tony is the antagonist here.

This comment says to give the woman some grace.

The wife is grieving and a victim of a horrible husband, so it is not surprising she is lashing out.

But she’s definitely swinging at the wrong target.

