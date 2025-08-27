Tired Of Dealing With AI Chatbots At The Drive Thru? A Taco Bell Customer Shows You A Hilarious Trick To Get An Actual Person.
by Ben Auxier
When AI mania began to replace words like “blockchain” in every single business press release, I made a prediction that in the not-too-distant future, the fact that this or that service was actually handled by humans would be advertised as a special, premium feature.
And given the way people are generally responding to most AI business implementations right now, I feel even more confident in that prediction.
Take for instance this video from TikTok user @kristinealise:
“He said he had a life hack to get a real person instead of AI at Taco Bell,” reads the caption as they roll up to the drive thru.
“1,000 waters,” he orders.
There is a pause. Then, “let me get a team member to help you,” says the bot.
Then a person comes on, and the guy just orders what he actually wanted.
They’re spreading.
Maybe this is just the beginning of fast food exploits.
Oddly, even the computers are having a hard time talking to each other.
The future is looking very bright.
Is it just a matter of time before the robots reign…supreme?
