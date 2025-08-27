Tired Of Dealing With AI Chatbots At The Drive Thru? A Taco Bell Customer Shows You A Hilarious Trick To Get An Actual Person.

When AI mania began to replace words like “blockchain” in every single business press release, I made a prediction that in the not-too-distant future, the fact that this or that service was actually handled by humans would be advertised as a special, premium feature.

And given the way people are generally responding to most AI business implementations right now, I feel even more confident in that prediction.

Take for instance this video from TikTok user @kristinealise:

“He said he had a life hack to get a real person instead of AI at Taco Bell,” reads the caption as they roll up to the drive thru.

“1,000 waters,” he orders.

There is a pause. Then, “let me get a team member to help you,” says the bot.

Then a person comes on, and the guy just orders what he actually wanted.

They’re spreading.

Maybe this is just the beginning of fast food exploits.

Oddly, even the computers are having a hard time talking to each other.

The future is looking very bright.

Is it just a matter of time before the robots reign…supreme?

