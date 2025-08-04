August 4, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Two Friends Had An Extremely Uncomfortable Ride With An Aggressive Lyft Driver Who’d Picked Them Up Before

by Matthew Gilligan

I have yet to be picked up by the same Uber or Lyft driver, but I have a feeling that it’s only a matter of time…

And if it does happen, I hope it’s a better experience than the one these women had!

A TikTokker named Olinda posted a video and talked about what happened when she and a friend got into a ride with a Lyft driver who had picked them up the week before.

Olinda originally said the fact that they got the same driver was a funny coincidence…but then things got weird…

The driver asked them, “Why did you do this?”

Confused, Olinda said, “Do what?”

The man responded, “You know what I’m talking about.”

The driver turned the light on in the car and said, “I texted you.”

The women were clearly uncomfortable with this turn of events and the driver then said, “Pull up your Whatsapp.”

Olinda’s friend told the driver that he was making her nervous, but he told her that everything was okay.

She responded by asking the man why he picked them up if he was upset about the text message.

In the video’s caption, Olinda wrote that the driver kept purposely missing turns to take them back home.

A text overlay on the video reads, “This is when we actually started to get freaked out.”

The back and forth continued and the man eventually said to the women, “I want you to be uncomfortable.”

Olinda said, “That’s actually horrible to say.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote that she and her friend eventually got out of the car at a red light.

Take a look at the video.

Some key points here: – we had consumed a few beverages. Thank god we weren’t drunker than we were. – he purposely missed our turn and told us he was driving us to New Jersey – he kept turning the light on to stare my roommate in her soul -we jumped out of the car at a red light when he had to stop #lyft #saftey

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It sounds like they were in some legitimate danger.

