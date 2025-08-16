Uncle Made A Deal With His Nephew That He’d Get A Car In Exchange For Decent Grades, But Now It’s All Come Crashing Down

My first car was definitely not a new car.

It had no working AC, so in the summer I had to choose between showing up to my destination drenched in sweat or looking like I’d been through a tornado.

If I’d had an offer like the one in this story on the table, I’d have been thrilled.

AITA for buying my niece a car and not my nephew? So I (50M) have a niece and a nephew who are both 18 and just graduated. A few years ago when they were entering HS I made a deal with them, if they kept a B average their entire time in high school I would buy them any car of their choosing, within reason of course. We added a clause that they got 1 semester forgiven, so they were able to mess up one semester and I wouldn’t hold it against them, I felt like 7/8 semesters with a b average was pretty fair.

Dang. I was a straight A student, and all I got for it was…well, knowledge I guess.

Knowledge I’ve mostly forgotten now.

So my niece maintained her grades, she did mess up her sophomore year but otherwise was right on track. My nephew on the other hand pretty much never did right, we were lucky that he even passed every semester. I offered help, tutors, books, tried to make sure he was okay mentally, whatever he needed but turns out he just straight up was not doing his work. He was doing good on tests but would never do his actual work resulting in his grades being low.

I mean, a deal is a deal, right?

So last week was when my niece got her car, she choose a 2025 Toyota camry. My nephew kept asking when he was going to get his, and I told him he didn’t stick to his end of the agreement so he did not get a car. He still got a very nice gift back at graduation. Now, him and his mom are angry with me and saying I’m favoring my niece and now he is refusing to speak to me or his sister. I don’t think I messed up but I’m starting to worry, AITA?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

You’re not the first to do this.

It’s pretty black and white.

Fair is fair.

I’m not surprised the kid is disappointed, but I am troubled that his mom is joining in the cause.

Surely she realizes she’s doing him no favors by instilling the life lesson that you can be lazy and break your promises and there will be no consequences.

That’s a life of failure, for sure.

