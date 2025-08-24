Waitress Demanded The Busier Section To Make More Tips, But Quickly Realized She Couldn’t Keep Up With The Rush

Jealous coworkers often think they can do your job better.

That is, until they try it for themselves and see the chaos firsthand.

So, what would you do if a fellow server insisted on taking over your busiest section, convinced it would guarantee bigger tips?

Would you argue and refuse to give up your section?

Or would you step aside and see if they can handle it?

In today’s story, one waitress faces the exact decision and decides to teach her coworker a lesson.

Here’s how it all went down.

Want my section because I make more money. Go ahead I will still make more than you. This all happened about 18 years ago, when I was a waitress for a Village Inn. I worked the morning shift because it had the most business. Now, this is back when smoking was still allowed in restaurants, and we had a smoking section and a non-smoking section. Our seating chart was designed with this in mind and never changed, even after the restaurant went fully non-smoking. On Sunday, we had your wonderful church rush that would pack the entire place for hours. So Sunday was totally non-smoking until 3 p.m.

She was good at her job, so management always gave her the biggest section.

On the weekends, we would have about eight servers. This meant that the smoking side had two, while the other side had 6. So if you worked the smoking side, you had 10 tables to take care of while the other servers had 4. Management knew I was good at what I did and would always put me in the biggest section on Sunday. I could take care of all 10 of the tables no problem. Now servers always talk about their tips, and without fail, I always made more than anyone else. This caused anger from some of the newer servers, who said it was because I always got the better section. Management came to me and told me what was going on. That’s when we decided on malicious compliance. Ok you can have my section next Sunday I will take this small section. But since I am on the other side of the restaurant, I will not be able to help you much. I then got to enjoy a less stressful Sunday, did my job like normal, turned my tables, and made a ton of money.

Clearly, the waitress regretted ever complaining.

The other server was running around like crazy and not getting much done. At the end of the shift, they learned that they made less than the week before because of how badly they were taking care of their tables. The church crowd is horrible if you aren’t taking care of them right. It was always great to hear the server say, “You can have your section back; I don’t want it ever again.” Now, this was not a one-time thing; it happened many times over the five years I worked there. Every time it happened, I still made more money. Every time we would get a new server complaint, I just smiled and said, “Go ahead, take my section; I could use a break.”

Bravo! That’s the easiest way to prove that point.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to this story.

It’s always funny when situations like these arise.

