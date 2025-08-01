August 1, 2025 at 2:46 pm

Wawa Customer Couldn’t Figure Out Why The Coffee Always Made Her Stomach Hurt, Then She Saw What Was In The Creamer

by Ben Auxier

Every time a post about food ingredients comes up, I become further convinced that there are either zero enforced truth-in-advertising laws in the food industry, or that I don’t know what words mean.

Take this example from TikTok user @drapedinbeautystudio:

“I always be trying to figure out why my stomach be hurting a while I gotta use the bathroom after I drink Wawa coffee.”

“You see how it says ‘non-dairy creamer,’ but when you turn it over…”

“It says ‘contains milk.’ That is crazy. That’s really crazy.”

Tag @Wawa this is ridiculous! I have been trying to figure out what in the world is wrong with my stomach ! Here is the problem!So many people are dairy intolerant! This false advertisement has cause me so much discomfort and I can’t imagine how many others have been going through this as well!! Yall need to get on this now !!! #wawa #falseadvertising #creamercontainsdairy #foryoupage

Turns out, it’s a technical classification thing:

Of course, that’s not all that’s in there.

Who woulda thunk?

Then again, who DOESN’T poop after coffee?

Ok, that’s all, I won’t milk this post any more.

