She Suggested Hiring A Maid Due To Burnout, But Her Fiancé Thinks It’s Unnecessary

Only a few decades ago, it would be quite normal for one partner in your typical couple to work while the other stayed home to take care of the house and kids.

And normally those duties would fall on a woman.

But it’s 2025, and things have changed. Now, if we are part of a couple, it’s usual for both partners to work, and chores to be split equally, or distributed depending on each partner’s working hours or other needs, regardless of gender.

So when the woman in this story suggested hiring a maid full time, she was expecting that – considering they could more than afford it – her fiancé would be accepting of the idea.

Read on to find out why his reaction caught her off guard.

AITA for wanting to hire a full-time maid even though my fiancé thinks it’s unnecessary? My fiancé and I go 50/50 on everything financially. We both have good jobs — I actually earn a bit more than he does. We live together and have two large dogs (a Golden Retriever and a Border Collie), so our house gets messy pretty quickly with all the fur and daily life.

Let’s see how this is affecting their lives.

When we first moved in, I took on most of the cleaning and cooking. I used to enjoy cooking for him, and we’d sometimes order takeout when I was too tired. But after months of juggling work, house chores, and cooking — sometimes even having to cook while in the middle of meetings — I burned out. Completely.

Read on to see if this change helped things.

Eventually, we agreed to hire a part-time maid, which isn’t expensive where we live (outside the US). It helped a lot, but the maid doesn’t come every day, and when she doesn’t, I usually make breakfast for both of us and serve it before he wakes up. Recently, I brought up the idea of hiring someone to clean every weekday, to help keep the house in shape and take some pressure off me. He got really upset and said it wasn’t necessary, that I’m being lazy, and that I’m trying to avoid any responsibility for housework.

Yikes! She did not take kindly to that.

That made me furious. I told him I’ve done more than my share for a long time. When I used to cook, he would wash the dishes — but let’s be real, cooking a full meal is a lot more work than just washing dishes. I said I wanted to feel taken care of too, not just be the one doing everything. He still thinks it’s not justified to have daily help and that I should do more around the house.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how she responded to those words.

I told him I find it unfair that we split finances 50/50, I work full-time, and he still expects me to be the one taking charge of the house chores. It feels like he’s not willing to make things easier for me even though we can afford it. Am I wrong for wanting to hire a maid Monday through Friday and standing my ground? AITA?

For many people this situation might feel pretty unreliable – after all, many people can’t afford to just hire a maid.

The more relatable issue, perhaps, is one of the man expecting the woman to take care of the housework on top of her full time job, unbalancing the equality in their household.

Regardless of their income and commitments, this level of unfair gender roles is completely inappropriate in the present day.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed he’s being unfair.

And others pointed out that he would be just as capable of doing the chores.

Meanwhile, this Redditor explained how problematic behavior like his can be.

She can do better.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.