Employee’s Boss Told Him He Wasn’t Allowed To Sit Down While Working On A Machine, So He Got Rid Of His Chair And Got Revenge That Cost The Company Thousands

When you are at work, you are expected to do what your managers tell you, but sometimes what they tell you is absolutely stupid.

What would you do if your manager told you that you weren’t allowed to sit down, even though sitting actually made it so you could do your job better?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so he quietly got revenge on the company in a very expensive and wasteful way.

Let’s read the whole story.

Take my chair? Enjoy the water bill. I used to work for a polymer business and we would extrude plastic. We basically got the bottom of the barrel junk that we had to try and run. (We took junk plastic and turned it into plastic pellets for other companies to then turn into a product).

The place had a high turnout rate, and by year 2 or 3 I was already one of the “senior” operators in the building. I could run all the machines, including a extruder that there was only 1 other extruder like it in the united states. My supervisor, he was new at the time, would come ask me questions all the time about how things worked or should be setup, I had to train the new people, and I always got used for trial runs on new products. Some times you couldn’t get a line to run worth a damn, and other times it was literally the easiest job you could have. You fight the line for 12hrs or you just stand there for 12hrs. It depends on the material and you as an operator. The company would often be picky about some rules, and not care on the others. Want to go outside and smoke every 15 minutes? Just make sure your line is running. Want to sit down? No. You stand.

One evening I was on what we called line 10, and it was kind of separated from the rest in its own corner. It was added later than the others, so it had its water system connected directly to the city water instead of the plants circulating water system. (You use water to cool the plastic, then the water goes to cooler towers to cool down and come back cold) Line 10 had its own system that you had to refill on occasion with the city water, and they were very specific about not wasting the water. The city line had a meter there that told us how much water we used, and of course so the city could monitor it to charge them.

I got the line up and running, smooth as a babies butt and all I had to do was refill the feeders every 30 minutes or so and fill out paper work. I had a chair right by the feeders so I could monitor them and just relax. Well one of management came back, checked some stuff out and left. A few minutes later my supervisor came on and told me he had to take the chair because she told him too. This of course made me mad. I’m one of the few employees that actually put effort into my job, didn’t abuse and break equipment, and helped everyone out when I could. I don’t expect to be royalty but sitting down isn’t too much to ask for.

So, I took the city water line and ran it straight into our drain that dumped it outside. (It had a water hose attached for cleaning and refilling of the system) I turned it on full blast and no one noticed for 2 weeks. I’m bad at math but I think at minimum 200,000 gallons should of ran out? Once they discovered it, they assumed someone did it by mistake and I knew I had it. Any time I wanted to hurt the company, I just ran the hose into the drain and left it on lol. I worked with some amazing guys and do miss the job some times, but god I’m glad I ended up quitting and I’ll never go back. The place was an absolute mess that abused it’s employees.

