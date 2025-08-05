Wife Leaves Her Husband, But Right Before She Walks Away Forever She Takes Literally Everything With Her

If you were in a horrible, abusive relationship and you finally made the move to get a divorce, would you try to leave in as civil a way as possible, or would you get revenge in whatever way you could?

In today’s story, one woman shares what she did when she left her abusive ex-husband. Moving was a multi-day process, but she made sure she took things her ex would miss.

Let’s read the whole story.

The day I left my exhusband, I took all of the toilet paper as I was leaving. I was able to pack up my stuff and move it to my new apartment over the course of 5 days. I worked 2pm-11pm so I packed in the mornings before work. On the last day I took all of the toilet paper, all of the paper towels and all of the photos.

She has no regrets.

I never heard how he handled the lack of paper on the bathroom, but I honestly don’t care. He was a mean drunk and I’ve still got 2 cracked front teeth from him 30 years later. I haven’t seen or spoken to him since 1995. Jeff, I hope you had to deal with a really big problem.

Good for her for literally taking everything! If only she could find out from a mutual friend or family member what happened.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Being in a bathroom with no toilet paper is the worst!

