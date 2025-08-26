Woman Apologized To Her Customers For An Honest Mistake, But They Continued To Mock And Insult Her

It’s understandable for retail workers to make mistakes every once in awhile. After all, they’re human.

If you made a mistake at work and admitted your mistake, would you be upset if the customers kept rubbing your mistake in your face?

This woman was working as a cashier when a mother and daughter approached her wanting to know if she could price match an online price.

Read the story below to find out more.

Stop acting smug when you prove a cashier wrong! I’m a cashier, and I just took my break because of this. I had a mother and daughter who wanted to get these tank tops. The tank tops were $12.99 each, but online they’re $10.99. They asked me if I could price match.

This woman said no because she thought it was an online-only deal.

Because I thought it was an online-only deal, I told them we couldn’t. Here comes the “But, you’ve done it before.” So I explain to them that online sales and deals can’t be matched in store. “Can I speak to your manager?” Ok.

She called her manager and got corrected on her mistake.

I grab my manager, and she comes down and corrects me. I apologize and explain why I was confused. I don’t get a response, but they turn to my manager and start thanking her. For the rest of the transaction, they’re laughing and smirking.

The customers continued to be rude to her.

They are being like, “Oh I’m so glad we got that. I wouldn’t want to pay $12.99 for that.” At the end, I say “Have a good day,” per usual. And they just take the bag and walk off. Be nice to your cashiers, people.

The cashier was mistaken, but everyone makes mistakes.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares a useful idea.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

This person gives another helpful suggestion.

There’s no reason to be rude, says this user.

Finally, short and sweet.

Kindness costs nothing but says everything.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.