Woman Asked Her Friend To Lend Her Money Because She Can’t Afford Food, But She Doesn’t Have Any Money To Loan Her

When someone goes through a breakup and they need to move into a new place right away, it is not uncommon to run short on money for a while.

What would you do if your friend was experiencing this and they asked to borrow some money, but you didn’t have any to give?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she offered to come help her friend find a food bank or other resources.

That wasn’t good enough for her friend.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for blocking a friend even though she cant afford food So, my (28f) friend (23f) went through a breakup last week with her boyfriend of 4 years. She was obviously sad, so I was messaging her through it etc. like a friend would.

Anyone can fall on hard times after an unexpected move.

So she recently moved into her own place (and got in a new relationship) so it made sense for her to be low on money, because who isn’t after moving house abruptly? Anyway, today she’s messaged asking if I have any money she can borrow (I’ve never lent money to her in my life and vice versa even when I was homeless, but besides the point) or any cupboard food she could have because she’s got no money and cant afford food. Well I’m broke until the 4th, like, I’m in unarranged overdraft debt, so I cant lend her money and on payday after paying everything I’ll also be broke, and she lives a good hour and half bus journey from me, 3 buses and 3 different companies, so I cant just get a day ticket. I’d have to get individual tickets, which I literally cant afford right now.

Offering to help is very generous.

So, I offered to help call around the local food banks near her to see if anyone could help her with food for a couple weeks. And she went “idk, I’m embarrassed to go in on my own.” Ok

Does she even want help?

So, I said most of them would deliver. And she went “idk I don’t want anyone coming to my house that I don’t know.” Right. So THEN I offered to get the train through on payday, and go WITH HER to the food banks because I physically cannot afford to lend her money but I don’t want her to go without food obviously. And she went “idk I’m working all that week”

She is really offering to go above and beyond here.

So, I said they’re open way after she finishes (some till 11pm) so I can still meet her and help her of course. And then she just went off at me saying I’m not helping? Saying I never support her and I’m not even trying to help I’m just making stupid suggestions. Bearing in mind I’ve not seen this friend in over 4 years, we barely speak, and I’ve been homeless (and foodless) multiple times since then and on the few occasions I asked, it was always “sorry I don’t lend people things” So WIBTA if I just block her and let her deal with it herself because there’s a point where its not worth the stress 🤔

Blocking her is certainly an option, but it doesn’t have to be that extreme. Just tell this ‘friend’ that you have offered what you are willing/able and leave it at that. Then it is up to the friend what happens next.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this entitled friend.

Lots of solutions were offered, but she doesn’t really want them.

This commenter says to just block her and move on.

This person says she doesn’t want help, just money.

I agree, she’ll figure it out eventually.

This commenter is exactly right.

She doesn’t want help; she wants an easy handout.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.