Woman Demands Teen Take DNA Test To Prove Her Dad Has A Secret Child, But When The Teen Refuses, She’s Accused Of “Ruining A Little Girl’s Life”

It’s not your job to untangle the past, even when someone else is trying to make it your responsibility.

So, what would you do if a woman from your father’s past resurfaced years later, insisting you take a DNA test to prove he secretly fathered her child? Would you agree to help for the sake of the “truth?” Or would you trust your instincts and refuse to get involved?

In today’s story, a teenager finds herself in this same predicament and is unsure of what to do. Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for refusing to do a DNA test to confirm if my father is the father of another child? For context, about 5 years ago, my mom came across a message from a woman claiming my father is the baby daddy to her 3 year old daughter, and compared photos of her and I when I was around that age to show that “we looked alike,” however dismissed getting any DNA tests after my father got incarcerated. Now I, 17F, and my mom recently came across a message tonight from the same woman again, claiming my father is the baby daddy to her now 8-year-old daughter. Now that her daughter is older, she has started questioning who her real father is. Now, this is the part that has me a bit skeptical: Her daughter DOES have the same skin color as my dad. However, every other feature is completely different. My dad has hazel, almost vibrant green eyes, while her mother has bright blue eyes.

My mother ALSO has bright blue eyes, and my mother and father’s genes resulted in central heterochromia in my eyes. This child has pitch black eyes. Usually, brown eyes are the dominant gene over blue eyes, so how did pitch black eyes suddenly appear on my dad’s side of the family? (Their eyes are all very vibrant green or grey.) Not only do the eyes get me, but the nose shape on both my dad and my nose is the same; however, this woman’s daughter has a completely different nose shape. This lady is basically convinced that my father is her baby daddy, and even said tonight if my father wasn’t willing to give a DNA test, asked if I would be willing to give a DNA test, yet has not even told us her name.

I’m torn between the decision, but my father is actively in my life, and I know that if he KNEW he had another child, he would also try to be in this child’s life. The only thing is, she lives two states away. What would getting a DNA test done do? Get child support. She’s financially stable with a husband and two other kids, so why is she reaching out after 5 years? Reassurance is real, and I 100% support it. However, in that big time gap, what was the mother telling her daughter?

With all of that in consideration, I told her I wouldn’t be comfortable giving a DNA sample. She told my mother that we’re ruining her daughter’s life by not allowing her to know her real father. However, I just can’t believe her, as if this were my father’s child, why didn’t she reach out sooner? AITA?

