Woman Doesn’t Want Her Cousin To Attend Her Baby Shower, But Her Mom Invited Them Anyway

Imagine writing the guest list for your baby shower, but on the list you also make it clear that there is one family member who you really don’t want to be invited. How would you react if your mom told you this family member was still coming to your baby shower?

In today’s story, one mom to be is faced with this situation, and she wants her mom to uninvite her cousin from the baby shower.

AITA for saying my first cousin once removed can’t attend my baby shower? Hey! So my baby shower is this weekend. My mom and mother in law are organizing it. They asked me to provide a guest list, which I did, and I made it clear to my mom, from the start, that my first cousin once removed should not be invited. I (34f) come from a large family where cousins and everyone still get together for birthdays, Christmas, etc.

The cousin (29f) in question only attends events when she can benefit in some way, has skipped all my events in recent years, and barely talks to anyone when she does show up. She doesn’t even greet people. Just walks to the furthest chair and disengaged. Still, I’ve done many things over the years to show I care, but gave up on it about a year ago as it wasn’t reciprocated. I’ve had loads of fertility issues and not once did she show sympathy or ask how things are going.

This week, my mom tells me that the cousin was invited and will be attending my baby shower. Why? Because they had a heart-to-heart (initiated by my mom) and my mom feels it’s important to work on relationships instead of creating distance. I was livid. This was my only request on the guest list. I feel betrayed by my mom, and she eventually saw my perspective, and agreed to tell the cousin she can’t come. I thought this was done.

Got a message from my cousin yesterday where she expressed regret, said she hopes to fix the relationship, but that she doesn’t know if she can change her ways. Now, I get a call from my mom, asking if we spoke and whether I feel the cousin can come tomorrow. I said no, I’m not changing my mind, and that I was under the impression she already told my cousin. She hasn’t. Gave me a speech again about repairing relationships. I told her I’d rather put my energy into the other people there because they actually care. She said she will make the call, but isn’t happy about it.

Another person thinks the cousin should be invited.

Her cousin might just be introverted.

