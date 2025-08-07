Woman Felt Overlooked When Her Husband Didn’t Offer Her Ice Cream, But After She Mentioned Her Disappointment, He Brought It To Her A Little Too Often

It’s great when a partner takes constructive feedback in stride, but sometimes they can course-correct a bit too hard.

When one woman expressed a minor frustration of her husband not offering her ice cream, he took it to heart in his own charming way.

Read on for the full story!

My husband keeps offering me ice cream A couple of months ago I felt a bit uncared for. Nothing major, but little things like my husband went to the ice cream van and got one for himself without asking if I wanted anything.

After their conversation, he was determined to never let it happen again.

I gave him this as an example of ways he could help me to feel more considered. He’s really taken it on board, but has not been able to extrapolate this, so instead he offers me an ice cream about 6 times a week.

Hey, his heart is in the right place!

What did Reddit think?

Maybe a bit more feedback is needed here.

Is this just how dudes work?

It’s funny to watch how people problem solve.

He can do better than ice cream.

He may have taken the request a bit too literally, but at least he’s showing that he cares.

In the end, it’s the intention and love behind his actions that really matter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.