Woman Finds A Mobile Vet Who She Plans To Call When It’s Time For Her Cat To Pass On, But Her Spouse Thinks It’s A Really Bad Idea

If you could decide between letting a pet die at home where they’re more comfortable or die at a vet’s office, which would you choose?

In today’s story, one woman thinks home is the right decision, but her spouse is completely in favor of the vet’s office.

The pet in question is a cat with a health condition, so it’s important to reach a decision.

Let’s see the pros and cons of both options for this particular cat.

WIBTA for getting an in-home vet against my partner’s wishes? I (40f) have a cat (12f). My kitty has a heart condition that can cause her to go at any moment. The last time we took her to the vet, it was incredibly stressful and her heart rate increased and she began panting. Fortunately it came down and she’s fine. However, I decided that the best thing for her is to find a vet who does house calls. I found a mobile vet service that comes to the house and they came highly recommended in my community and by my kitty’s vet.

Here are some more details about the cat’s health.

However, given my kitty’s condition, there isn’t a lot left to do other than give her the medication she’s been getting to keep her comfortable. She’s still shockingly healthy despite her heart condition but that could change at any moment (ETA: What I mean is that she’s healthy outside of her heart condition. Actually, she’s pretty healthy overall with her heart condition). It’s important to me that if and when the time comes, they can do euthanasia in my home so she can go in a familiar environment and not at the vet’s office. This also gives her little (cat) sister a chance to be present, which I think is important. My goal is to keep her comfortable at home and I think it’s what she needs at this point. It’s clear not hauling her off to the vet is what she needs.

Her partner disagrees.

The problem is my partner (42f). She doesn’t want strangers in the house like this and she doesn’t want our cat to be euthanized in the home. She says she doesn’t want our home to have memories of our cat dying and that she’d always look in the same spot and see that’s where our cat died. While I do understand and respect how she feels, I feel our cat’s needs outweigh hers in this scenario and it’s more important to do right by her. Even her regular vet recommends doing this.

She’s considering ignoring the spouse’s wishes.

My partner saw how stressful the last vet visit was and how broken our cat was when we had to put her older brother down and he didn’t come home. I don’t want to make the same mistake again but I do feel a little like an AH for going against her in this scenario and overruling her. So I ask Reddit if I WIBTA for making the appointment anyways and going through with this despite what my spouse says?

That’s a tough situation. Should she choose her spouse’s wishes or what she feels is best for her cat?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about it.

