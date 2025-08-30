Woman Let Her Sister’s Friend Stay With Her, But She Had To Make A Tough Call When The Guest Started Violating Her Boundaries

Sharing your space can test even the strongest relationships.

AITA for refusing to let my sister’s “friend” stay at my apartment after she ditched me during a crisis? I (21F) live in a small two-bedroom apartment. My sister (25F) often comes over to hang out. We have a good relationship, but things have been a bit tense lately because of her “friend” (26F).

This woman agreed to let her sister’s friend live with her.

A few months ago, her friend was having some issues with her living situation. My sister asked if she could crash at my place for a while. I said yes, because I trust my sister, and I figured it wouldn’t be that big of a deal.

Things started getting bad one week later.

Well, about a week after her friend moved in, things started getting weird. She would take over the living room with her friends. They would be super loud until 2 a.m. and just generally make the place uncomfortable for me. I didn’t mind it at first, but it was getting ridiculous.

She got in a car accident and needed some peace and quiet to recover.

Then, a few weeks ago, I was in a major car accident. Nothing too serious, but I was banged up and shaken. I had to take time off work and honestly just needed a bit of peace and quiet to recover. I asked her if she could respect my space and keep the noise down for a bit while I healed.

Her sister’s friend didn’t make an effort to change.

She gave me some half-hearted apology but didn’t really make any effort to change anything. Then, the final straw came. One night, I was in serious pain after a long day of doctor visits and tests. I asked her if she could turn the music down because I needed to sleep.

When the friend ignored her request, she told her off to her sister.

She ignored me and kept blasting it. I ended up getting really upset and texting my sister. I told her about how her “friend” was being inconsiderate. My sister blew up on me, saying that I was being “too sensitive.” And that she was going through her own stuff and needed a place to unwind.

Her sister called her selfish and heartless.

I told my sister I wasn’t comfortable with her staying at my place anymore and that it wasn’t fair to me. My sister got really angry and said I was “selfish” and “heartless” for making her feel unwelcome, especially when she’s already struggling.

She gave the friend an ultimatum.

Here’s where I might be the jerk. After I had that conversation, I gave her an ultimatum: Either she respects my space or she needs to leave. She got upset and packed up all her things that night.

Now, she and her sister are not talking to each other.

Now, my sister is mad at me for making her “friend” feel unwanted, and we haven’t talked much since. Am I the jerk for setting boundaries and asking my sister’s friend to leave? Or was I too harsh considering her situation?

