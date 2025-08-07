Woman Lives With Her Two Younger Sisters, But One Of Them Is Unemployed And Can’t Afford To Help Pay The Bills

It seems like a wonderful thing to have such a great relationship with your siblings that when you’re all grown up you want to be roommates, but sometimes things aren’t as perfect as they seem.

What would you do if you lived with two of your sisters, but one of your sisters couldn’t afford to split the bills? Would you help pay her part of the bills or tell her she needs to get a job?

In today’s story, one woman lives with two of her sisters, and she thinks her sister should pay for the youngest sister’s share of the bills. Is she right?

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if i tell my sister I no longer want to split bills? My sister, Dana, (30) and I(31 f) have been roommates for most of our adult life. We have lived multiple places together, and every bill (besides grocery bill) has always been split in half. About three and a half years ago Dana moved my youngest sister Callie(20) in.

She explains why Callie moved in.

There had been alot going on with Callie, and due to some family issues and Callie’s mental health, CPS got involved and Dana volunteered to take Callie in. I helped prepare a room for Callie and helped her get settled in, but I made it clear before she took her in that I was in no place to take on any responsibility of her. I may already sound like the AH here, so I’d like to add a little back story.

OP basically raised Callie.

During my childhood, I had raised Callie to the best of my ability. I had to leave school and put my life on hold to care for my family, as my mother had substance abuse issues, and while she is sober now, she has some mental health issues. When all of this with Callie started up, I had just started getting my life on track and working towards my college degree. My own mental health and financial situation would not have allowed me to be the guardian that Callie needed.

Callie currently can’t contribute to the bills.

While I had told Dana I would not be able to help her with Callie, I did help out with the bills while Callie was still a minor, and even helped out with minor things that Callie needed. Callie is now twenty. She had worked for a little while here and there and was paying her part of the bills, but is currently unemployed. Callie is no longer able to pay her portion of the bills, and Dana said I need to start paying half since she refuses to pay for Callie’s part alone.

How should they split the bills?

I solely pay for the internet bill, which Dana does not use, but Callie does, and of course she can’t afford it. I am not interested in splitting the other utilities 50/50. I feel that Dana had opened the door for Callie to move in, and while it may have been necessary, I did not take on that responsibility, and even announced ahead of time that I won’t be able to help. WIBTA if I tell Dana that I can no longer pay half of the bills and that she took on the responsibility of another person, not me?

Callie is an adult. She should pay her share, and if she can’t afford to do that, it seems that Dana should pay for both of them since Dana agreed to take care of whatever Callie needs.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Time for Callie to look for a job.

Being the oldest doesn’t matter in this situation.

Here’s another vote for Callie getting a job.

OP might want to reconsider her living situation.

Everyone needs to pay their fair share.

