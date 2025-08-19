Woman Loves Her New Hairstyle, But When Her Husband Sees It He Gets Upset She Didn’t Tell Him

You know the great thing about hair? It grows. So if you cut it or dye it or get a hairstyle you don’t like, it will grow out, and you can change it up again.

Imagine being married and deciding to get your hair cut. Would you discuss your haircut plans with your spouse before going to the salon, or would you just go to the salon and let your new hairdo be a big surprise?

The woman in this story told her husband she was getting a haircut, but now, she wonders if she should’ve told him more.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for cutting and dyeing my hair without telling my husband? I (32f) just got my hair done today. For context prior to today I had long straight brown hair that almost reached my hips. I’ve been talking about wanting to chop my hair for the LONGEST TIME. But specifically wanted to wait until after my wedding(last month)to make a change. I wanted to surprise my husband(39M) with the change.

For additional context we’ve always had a great relationship, rarely ever argue, lots of laughs and love, and always makes me feel super beautiful even when I look like a lil gremlin. So today he knew I was at the salon and doing my hair (I was there about 4.5 hours) he also knew I was cutting it. But he didn’t know how short or exactly what I was doing.

I took off about 8inches, dyed it a darker brown, added curtain bangs and added blonde money pieces in the front. I absolutely love it. I felt confident and beautiful.

Welllll he hates it. We have been legitimately ARGUING about my hair all day. And now I feel bad. He thinks I should have told him EXACTLY what I was doing with my hair.

I told him it’s giving “controlling” because it’s quite literally MY hair. I told him if he shaved his head or beard I literally wouldn’t care because it’s his choice to do so. I get that he was shocked, I get that it’s a big change, but he’s making me genuinely feel bad about my hair. I feel like all the excitement I had and how good I felt just isn’t there anymore. So AITA for not showing him exactly what I was planning to do?

If she had gotten her hair cut before the wedding, there may not have been a wedding. His reaction speaks volumes. It’s her hair. She should get it cut and styled how she wants it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

