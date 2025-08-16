Woman Planned An International Girls’ Getaway For Her Birthday, But When Her Best Friend Invited Her Husband To Come With, She Questioned Whether She Still Wanted To Go

Even the most well-intentioned plans can unravel with one unexpected change.

One woman thought she was headed for sunshine and spa days to celebrate her birthday with her best friend, but when her friend’s husband invited himself along, things got complicated.

So should she speak up, or just stay home?

Read on to find out what Reddit thought.

AITAH for not wanting to go on my birthday trip anymore after my best friend invited her husband? I (30F) have a milestone birthday coming up, and my best friend (also 30F) and I planned a girls’ trip to celebrate.

It’s something they’ve been planning for a long time now.

We’d talked about it for a while — something fun and special, just the two of us. The plan was to go to Dubai for a few days: sun, spas, great food, and quality girl time. It was supposed to be a real getaway from everything — just us catching up and celebrating.

Coordinating this trip was no small feat.

I live in the U.S., and she lives in London. I was going to fly to her first (about 6 hours), spend the night at her place, and then we’d fly together to Dubai (another 6–7 hours from London). Coordinating everything has been tricky because of the time difference, so we’ve been trying to book our flights and accommodations for a couple of weeks now.

But then her best friend threw a wrench in all of her meticulously-considered plans.

Then out of nowhere, she casually mentions that she told her husband about the trip — and now he wants to come too. She says she’s booking a two-bedroom hotel room, and the whole thing will be on her, so it won’t cost me anything. I get that it’s generous, and I do appreciate the offer — but I kind of don’t want to go anymore.

This is a huge departure from how she originally envisioned the trip.

It was supposed to be a girls’ trip for my birthday. I didn’t sign up for a couples trip. I don’t want to be a third wheel. I was already making a big effort to fly internationally to kick this off, and now I feel like I’ve been demoted from “birthday guest of honor” to “plus one on their vacation.”

She wonders if she’s right to feel the way she does.

So, AITAH for: Not wanting to go anymore?

Thinking it’s kind of messed up that she invited her husband on a trip that was clearly meant to be a girls’ trip — for my birthday?

She weighs her options about how to move forward.

I haven’t told her yet because I don’t want to start drama, but I feel pretty let down and honestly don’t know how to handle it. AITA?

No one likes a last-minute change of plans, especially for a trip they’ve been meticulously planning.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Perhaps there’s one last chance to talk things out?

The two need to talk it out as soon as possible.

There’s no chance for her to get what she wants if she doesn’t speak her mind.

It’s her birthday, so she should get to decide how to celebrate it.

She wanted a girl’s trip, not a couples’ vacation, and that difference matters.

No one should be forced to feel like an afterthought on their own birthday.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.