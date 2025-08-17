Bride Planned Her Wedding In Secret So She Could Keep The Peace On Her Big Day, But She’s Wondering If That Was A Bad Idea

Planning a wedding can get messy if parents and their new partners can’t play nice. It gets even more complicated when their are stepparents involved who don’t get along.

If you were dealing with family drama while planning your wedding, would you keep the details to yourself to try to reduce the drama, or would you be honest and let the drama play out?

This woman was carefully planning her wedding with her fiancé.

Her fiancé’s father’s girlfriend repeatedly overstepped and tried to control major aspects of the event, so to avoid any conflict, she made decisions privately and even arranged a backup officiant.

AITA for keep the color of what I the parents of the bride and groom secret for my wedding from my fiancé’s dad’s gf My fiancé and his dad’s girlfriend do not get along at all. She does not seem to try and build any relationships with him or his brothers. She also has a really bad habit of acting like she is his mother and throwing huge hissy fits when she doesn’t get her way.

This woman planned her wedding on her own to avoid input from her fiancé’s dad’s girlfriend.

So, I planned my fiancé’s and my wedding completely on my own just because of her. I did share a few things with my mom and sister, but for the most part, I kept things to myself. That included the color I wanted the parents to wear at our wedding because I did not want her wearing it. She is not a parent.

Her fiancé agreed that it would be disrespectful for the girlfriend to wear the same color.

I talked to my fiancé. He said that he would find it disrespectful due to the fact that they aren’t close and the situation involving how she ended up dating his dad. She has said that if she doesn’t get to wear the color, then his dad cannot officiate our wedding.

She prepared a backup plan in case the dad and his girlfriend don’t show up.

The sad thing is I had seen this coming, so I prepared a backup officiant. I’m worried this will hurt my relationship with his family and hurt his relationship with his dad. Oh, I also forgot to mention this isn’t the only boundary I had to put in place for our wedding because of her.

She also got security in case the girlfriend starts a fight with her fiancé’s biological mom.

So, the girlfriend and the biological mom do not get along. It’s no fault of his mom. It’s all the girlfriend. But I had to get security to make sure that the girlfriend doesn’t cause a fight with the bio mom. I honestly think it’s so funny how his mom deals with her. She just smiles and walks away every time the girlfriend tries to start something.

Having a backup plan is crucial if you sense that the original one might not go as planned.

