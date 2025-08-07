Woman Thought She’d Won A Prize When A Mysterious Package Arrived, But Then Her Friend Claimed It As Her Own

From a shoulder to cry on to a person to laugh and cheer beside, we’d be lost without our friends.

In fact, it’s the relationships that we forge throughout our lives that make some of the best moments all the more special, and make the toughest moments easier to bear.

And whether you’re like twins or polar opposites, a good friendship has a kind of synchronicity, an unspoken deal that you’ll be there for them and they’ll be there for you, no questions asked.

But then there are the other kinds of ‘friends’ – the ones who pose as such but are really only in it for what they can gain.

Unfortunately, as the woman in this story found out, while they’re less common than genuine good people, these kinds of fake friends crop up too, and they can be dangerous.

Read on to find out the outrageous behavior that caused this woman to put her foot down with her so-called ‘friend’.

AITA refusing to pay my friend for her package that was delivered to me? I am a 19 year old woman, and I order things from online a lot. Recently, I ordered a few things from a popular brand. My packages were spilt up so what I ordered would’ve come on two separate days (far apart), which I didn’t mind. I picked up the first package and a week or so later, I kept seeing notifications in my email about a package (with a completely different tracking number than either of my split up packages). I checked my bank account to see if maybe I had ordered something and didn’t remember, but that wasn’t the case.

I brushed it off and ignored it. A few days later, the mystery package and my original package came up as delivered, so I went and collected both since they were both addressed to me. For the mystery package, I paid $50 to clear it. As soon as I got home, I dug through the mystery package since I paid a good buck to collect it. I was awfully curious and I thought the company gifted me free items since I shop on their site quite often. There were slippers, shorts, dresses and a few other things in the package, all which I’d never personally order but they were good picks. I gave away one of the dresses and currently am wearing one of the shorts while typing this.

Today, my friend (female, 20) sent me a message asking if I had received a package recently (I picked up the package a week ago and we talked. I did mention getting freebies and it didn’t go beyond that). I said yes, and obviously started telling her about my freebies (again). She asked what exactly I got, so I told her. Then, she said it wasn’t free since it was hers. How? Well, she placed an order from the same site I buy from and put my address in to have it delivered to me.

Did she ever tell me about this before today? No. Am I shocked and lowkey upset? Kinda, yeah because why wouldn’t she tell me that? I told her I took two items since I initially thought I was mine, and she could have the rest of her stuff. However, she said I’d have to pay her back for the two items I took. I refused, since I did pay $50 to collect it, which she no longer has to, and my other friend works close to where she lives so she’d get free delivery too. She called me selfish and a b-word and has been telling our mutual friends and my mom about what happened.

And the story she’s been telling is far from the truth.

She’s been saying I stole from her and refused to pay her back. My mom’s saying I should pay her to keep the peace, and my friends are split on the situation. Am I the wrong for refusing to pay back my friend after she ordered her package to be delivered to me? AITA?

This is the strangest thing for someone to do, it’s no wonder this poor woman was confused and upset by it all.

Moreover, she’s forked out $50 in fees for something that wasn’t for her, with her friend using her then expecting everything to be okay.

Of course it’s not okay.

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that she was entirely right to hold onto the package until the $50 was refunded.

While others encouraged the woman to be smart when handing over cash for unknown packages.

Meanwhile this Redditor spoke from experience when explaining that this woman was being completely taken advantage of.

Sure, if her friend can produce receipts to prove she paid for the order, she can have the stuff back, minus the two missing items – once she’s paid her friend back the $50, that is.

And a full apology and explanation would be well warranted here too.

You don’t take advantage of friends like this, then bad-mouth them to others when they don’t comply with your little games.

What a horrible person.

