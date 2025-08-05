Woman Told Her Dad To Stop Mentioning People’s Full Names Loudly When They Are Talking In Public, But He Thought She Was Being Disrespectful

Sometimes, what feels normal to one person can be deeply embarrassing to another.

If your dad said things that you thought were embarrassing, would you call him on it, or would you let him say what he wants?

This woman was getting frustrated with her dad’s habit of loudly mentioning people’s full names in public.

She told him to tone it down, but he didn’t take her comment well.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for telling my dad not to yell people’s full names in public? I (late 20sF) have been getting irritated with my dad (56M) about something he does. I want to know if I’m justified. When we are in public, my dad talks about people loudly, using their full names.

Here are some examples.

It isn’t usually anything bad. Something like, “My friend Jon Jackson bought a lake house up in Minnesota.” Or “My neighbor Kelly Garcia just had her first grandchild.”

This woman does not agree with her dad mentioning full names in their conversations.

I don’t see any reason to talk about people in public using their full, government names. He lives in a medium-sized town. There’s a chance that someone who knows these people will overhear it and assume it’s some kind of negative gossip.

When she went to visit him, he did it again.

My dad’s been like this for years, but his hearing has declined as he’s gotten older, and now he’s a super loud talker. The other day, I went to my hometown to visit, and we were at the farmers market. He was talking super loud about his friend opening a bar, and he was using their friend’s full name.

She told him to be quieter or stop mentioning the full names, but he didn’t take it very well.

I told him he should probably either talk quieter or quit saying the full name. And I explained my reasoning to him. My dad called me a sourpuss and said it was disrespectful to police him. AITA?

Using the friend’s full name is kind of weird, but is she overreacting?

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Short and honest.

This is weird and overbearing, says this person.

This user says they don’t see any issue with it.

This person makes a valid point.

Yes, indeed.

There’s a fine line between storytelling and oversharing.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.