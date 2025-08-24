Woman Wanted To Share Her Engagement With Her Grandmother, But Her Friend Thinks It May Look Like She’s Stealing The Spotlight From Her Sister

Announcing special moments to family is always exciting, but it’s important not to steal the spotlight from someone else’s special day.

This woman recently got engaged and was eager to share the news with her grandmother, but she would only see her grandmother the day before her sister’s baby shower.

A friend told her it may look like she is taking the spotlight away from her sister if she announces her engagement the day before the baby shower.

So now, she doesn’t know what to do about it.

WIBTA for announcing my engagement the day before my sister’s baby shower I (30F) am the oldest of 3 siblings. I have the typical eldest daughter syndrome. 8 years ago, I went through a hellacious divorce, and this greatly disappointed my very religious family.

This woman used to be very close to her family, but eventually drifted apart from them.

We used to be very close, but since I walked away from the religion and live my life differently, we aren’t close anymore. They often will be passive-aggressive or downright rude to me about my life choices. My dad passed away 4 years ago, and I am really the only one who keeps in touch with his mom (98F).

She suggested inviting their grandmother to her sister’s baby shower.

My sister (28F) is pregnant with her first child. My grandma and sister both live in different states, but she is coming to town for a baby shower hosted by my mom this coming Saturday. I was the one who suggested we invite grandma and volunteered to drive her up.

She recently got engaged, but it wasn’t publicly announced.

My fiancé and I are very private about our relationship. We have been together almost 5 years and recently quietly got engaged. No social media posts, I just told to a few close friends. Then, people notice when they see me wearing the ring.

She wanted to tell her grandmother first before anyone else.

I have not told my family yet. I was feeling very excited about getting to show my grandma my ring and tell her I’m engaged on Friday when I see her. I don’t get to see her in person very often and I know I have limited time left with her.

However, her friend said she might be stealing her sister’s thunder.

I was talking about it with my friend, and he said that I would be a jerk to “steal the spotlight” by announcing my engagement right before my sister’s baby shower. I thought it would be okay given that it’s the day before the baby shower, with immediate family only. It’s not like I’m making a toast at the party to announce I’m engaged.

Now, she’s wondering if it is indeed a bad plan to announce her engagement during this time.

Also, I’m not super close with my family. This just happens to be the next time we see one another. I don’t want to take off my ring to hide the fact I’m engaged, so it felt natural. But now, I’m worried that it’s a jerk move for me to do this.

I would think it’s okay for her to tell her grandmother the day before the baby shower.

Celebrating one person’s joy does not have to diminish another’s.

