Woman Was Publicly Shamed At A Family Dinner, So She Stood Up For Herself And Replied With A Brutally Honest Opinion

Sometimes, standing up for yourself means being brutally honest with your opinions.

If someone were insulting you, would you stay silent, or would you point out how flawed their argument is?

This woman was humiliated during a family gathering.

Her mother’s friend mocked her and compared her to her daughter who had a fancy career.

She snapped and hit her back with the brutal truth.

Read the full story below.

AITA for reminding my mum’s best friend of how awful her daughter is when she criticised me? My family and I celebrated Mother’s Day last night by hosting a dinner. My mum’s best friend, Holly, joined us because they have been close since childhood. My uncle, aunt, their partners, my cousins, and my grandparents were there, too, so there were around 16 of us. The older generations know Holly very well.

This woman explained her plans to Holly.

I’m 30, still living with my parents. Holly began to ask when I plan to move out. I explained my position and the expected timeline. She laughed, said her daughter, Sophie, purchased a house at 18 while studying and bragged about Sophie’s prestigious career.

Holly added some insulting comments.

Keep in mind, her daughter is in her late 40s and the housing market was very different. She told my mum that she’d be embarrassed if her kids were still at home. She kind of implied that I was a failure and that my job is not that good.

Apparently, Sophie was jailed for some crime she committed.

Now, Sophie is in jail for a pretty hideous crime. There’s been a lot on our local news about the case. She’s currently working towards a shortened sentence and placing blame on the victim of her crime, very publicly through her lawyer.

She was brutally honest in responding to Holly.

Yes, she had an impressive career up until this happened, but there is no way that she will be rehired after she is released. I looked Holly in the eye and said this to her: “While I might not have a facny career and still live with my parents, at least I didn’t commit crime.” I told her that I think I know who my mum would prefer to have living under her roof.

Holly left, and family members were divided in their reactions.

Holly ended up leaving not long after that, and it was obvious she was in tears. My grandparents are furious that I had the audacity to say this, and my uncle has sent a few strongly worded messages. My aunt and my mum are keeping silent, but my cousins are firmly on my side. They’re all closer to my age and can empathise with my situation, living at home.

Holly shouldn’t have bragged about her daughter if she didn’t want to face the truth about her daughter’s current situation.

If you can’t take the heat, don’t start the fire.

