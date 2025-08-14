Woman’s Aunt Defends Rude Friend, So She Snaps And Causes A Lot Of Family Drama

Did you ever have a family member that you really loved as a kid, but as you grew up you started seeing them a little bit differently?

In today’s story, one woman had this situation happen with her aunt, who used to be her favorite family member.

Now, she doesn’t feel that way at all, and both of them recently hurt each other’s feelings.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my aunt that if she didn’t see my friend’s behavior as wrong, it’s because she’s just like her? I’ve known this friend for over 15 years we grew up as neighbors and became close friends in the last two. Over time, I’ve noticed a pattern: she wants everyone to celebrate her wins, but when someone else is doing well, she tends to downplay it. She doesn’t say it outright, but she finds subtle ways to take the shine off other people. For example, I once got a raise at work. In front of everyone, she congratulated me enthusiastically. But later, in private, she told me it was still a “mediocre salary” since it didn’t come with a promotion “but better than nothing,” she said.

Here’s another example.

Another time, we were planning to rent dresses together. We agreed to go to the shop at the same time, but she went ahead of me and picked hers first. Then, she refused to show it to me but insisted on coming with me to pick mine. When I told her that felt shady, like she didn’t want me to get something nicer than hers, she acted confused and asked what the problem was. Now, here’s where my aunt comes in.

She thought really highly of her aunt when she was a kid.

My aunt lives across the city and sometimes visits. As a kid, she was my favorite relative, but when I got older and started spending more time at her place, I noticed she wasn’t quite the same person at home still family, but different. I still love her, just not with the same rose-colored glasses.

It got worse when her aunt met her friend.

She came with me recently to pick up a package, and my friend happened to be there. My friend greeted me super warmly, all smiles and excitement. My aunt really liked her based on that one moment and said something like, “Why didn’t you invite her to your brother’s birthday? She clearly adores you.”

She explained her reasoning.

I told her I’d been slowly distancing myself from her, no drama, and explained why. I mentioned the raise comment and the dress situation. When I told her about the dress part, my aunt responded, “Well, even if she picked her dress first, it’s not like the one she chose would fit you anyway.” That rubbed me the wrong way. I felt like she was minimizing my feelings and indirectly insulting me like saying I shouldn’t be upset because I couldn’t have looked better than my friend anyway.

She couldn’t hold her feelings back.

So I snapped and said: “If you don’t see what I see, it’s probably because you’re just like her.” She got really offended. Now my mom is asking me to apologize before my aunt leaves, because she’s a guest and family. I get that what I said was harsh, and maybe I let my frustration talk. But I felt completely dismissed in that moment. AITA for saying what I did?

The aunt’s comment was pretty rude, but OP’s comment was rude too.

Let’s see whose side Reddit is on.

This person calls the aunt “vain and shallow.”

Seriously, what’s the aunt so upset about?

Here’s a similar comment.

She shouldn’t give this another thought.

I can see why her aunt is no longer her favorite relative.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.