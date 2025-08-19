Woman’s Grandmother Constantly Saddles Her With An Anxiety-Ridden Dog For Weeks At A Time, So She’s Thinking About Taking The Dog To A Shelter

Imagine having a family member drop off their pet at your house without any notice and expect you to watch the pet for them. Would you be fine with this, or would you want to put a stop to it?

Would you consider giving the pet away?

See how one Redditor wrestles with the idea of taking her grandmother’s dog to the shelter after repeatedly being saddled with the dog for weeks at a time.

Read the story below to find out more.

WIBTA for taking my grandma’s dog to the shelter after she keeps dumping it on me? So I, (23f), want to start by saying I don’t hate this dog. He’s sweet; he’s loving — he just has a lot of anxiety and doesn’t do well in new places. But, he’s not my dog.

My grandma has this little dog that she’s left at my house multiple times for weeks at a time without warning. She never tells me when she’s leaving, when she’ll be back, or how long I’m supposed to keep the dog. I’ll ask, and she’ll say something like, “Oh, I’ll be home in a couple days” or “sometime tomorrow,” and then she won’t show up for another week or longer.

This dog pees all over my house. I had to go out and buy pee pads, a dog bed, and a bunch of dog food because she refuses to bring over anything from her house. She says she “doesn’t want to waste it.” The dog only eats one very specific kind of canned food, and its not cheap.

I already have two dogs of my own, and this dog doesn’t get along with them. So, I have to constantly keep them separated, which is hard because I work full time and can’t be home all day. I’ve resorted to keeping him in my room when I’m gone and watching him through a camera. He scratches at the floor and chews on stuff when he’s alone, which is just stressing me out more. It’s not his fault, he’s just anxious and clearly not comfortable here. but again, he’s not my dog. I’m spending my own money, losing sleep, rearranging my schedule, and stressing myself out over a dog that isn’t even mine and that I didn’t agree to take care of long-term.

I’ve tried talking to my grandma and explaining that I can’t keep doing this, and she brushes it off every time. It’s always “just for a little bit,” and then it’s never just a little bit. I’m getting to the point where I’ve seriously considered taking the dog to a shelter. I know that sounds extreme, and it makes me feel awful even thinking about it, because I do care about him, but I can’t keep doing this indefinitely. I feel like I’m being taken advantage of. So would I be a jerk?

Is it wrong of the granddaughter to re-home the dog? Should she consult the grandmother first? Let’s see what Reddit’s saying in the comments below.

This granddaughter needs to stand her ground and quit cleaning up her grandmother’s mess.

