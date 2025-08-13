‘You don’t know the bacteria or the refrigeration.’ – Popeyes Chicken Customer Warned People About Eating At Their Restaurants

Here we go with another salmonella story…

What the hell is going on out there?!?!

In this instance, a TikTokker named Cali posted a video and warned viewers about eating at a popular fast food chain: Popeyes Chicken.

Cali told viewers, “If y’all went and got those snack wraps from Popeyes, they’re being sued right now because they bought chicken from an unauthorized dealer.”

She continued, “Meaning, you don’t know the bacteria or the refrigeration standards that come with it.”

Cali added, “As we know, Salmonella is on a rampage.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker wants some money.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Well, that definitely doesn’t sound good…

