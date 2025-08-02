Young Man Plans To Move Away To Attend School, But His Mom Is Guilt-Tripping Him To Stay And Care For His Autistic Brother

Caring for a family member who’s on the spectrum can be difficult.

AITA for telling my parents they were bad parents to me? I (19M) have an autistic brother (20M). He’s fairly manipulative. He realized pretty quickly that the threat of a meltdown would get him his way every single time. He is considered high functioning by medical personnel, but he’s got my parents convinced he just doesn’t understand what he’s doing, and they don’t ever punish him.

Doctors have told them that he understands and that he knows what he’s doing. They think they know better. They also expect me to revolve my entire life around him. I was never able to do anything I wanted because it upset his routine.

I wanted to play a sport. Nope, his routine. I wanted to get a job. Nope, his routine. Friends? Yeah, forget about that. I tried not to be resentful, but I am.

The problem: My parents are flipping out because I plan to move several states away. I will be living with my grandparents soon to attend school. They keep trying to guilt me into staying because of my brother. I usually just say that I’m sorry that they feel that way, but I’m still going.

Well, here’s where I might be the jerk. My mother was going on and on about how the world doesn’t revolve around me and how I was being really selfish and how I was going to ruin my brother by doing this. She said they’d always been the best parents they could be to both of us and we both got equal attention.

I got frustrated. I told her that she was delusional if she thought she or my father were ever good parents to me. They made my life revolve around my brother’s. I had nothing of my own. He had to be the center of everything.

I said he wasn’t the center of the universe, even though she tried to make him it. I told her that the only people who were selfish were her and my father because they actively ignored me in favor of babying my brother who played them like a fiddle to make sure he always got his way. I told her that his routine was not my problem, that it was up to them to make the appropriate adjustments.

I asked if she really thought I’d just not live my life because of him. She started crying, and I walked off and shut myself in my room. My father is demanding an apology for what I said, but I’m refusing. My grandpa said he’s proud that I stood up for myself. But my parents are still demanding an apology for being a jerk. I don’t think I need to give them one. AITA here?

