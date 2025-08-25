Younger Sister Is Upset With Her Older Sister For Having Nice Things, So She Stole Some Of Them And Got Caught

Living with family can be great, but it can also be challenging, especially if your older sister is an adult but still living at home, rent-free.

What would you do if your older sister was making lots of money and buying herself really nice things while you and the rest of the family were left to struggle?

That is what was happening to the younger sister in this story, and she didn’t handle it very well.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my sister she should contribute after she yelled at me for using her stuff My (16f) family is not very well off. We live in one of the most expensive cities in the country, top 20 most expensive in the world. My dad owns a small business and my mom’s an elementary school teacher so we’re really not rich.

My sister (24) lives with us rent free even though she makes almost twice as much as my mom. She works a lot but a lot of it was dumb luck. Her main job is singing for her boyfriend’s church. She sings 3 days a week and they got her a car, pay her $50,000 a year, gave her an allowance for college, and they send her to other churches across the country and even went to Europe a couple times with a group of people to preach.

Besides the church thing, she is a private swim coach. She charges $150 an hour for private lessons or $100/kid/hour for group lessons and she does that like 5 or 6 hours a week. Then on top of that she babysits for one of the pastors for like $40 an hour, she’s a substitute teacher, and she might start teaching mommy and me classes at the church daycare. I know it sounds like a lot but it really comes out to 1 full time job. Church is about 15 hours a week between performances and rehearsals and other events, babysitting is about 10-15 hours a week, coaching is 5-6 hours, and subbing is like 3-6 hours a week.

She has a lot of disposable income because she makes really good money and the only thing my parents make her pay for is her car insurance, which the pastor pays half of since she drives his kids in her car. Since she has a lot of money, she gets to buy some really nice stuff. My brother, other sister, and I use the $2 shampoo and conditioner. Our toothbrushes and toothpaste come from the dollar store, laundry detergent is whatever’s cheapest even if it doesn’t work great and I’m pretty sure they water it down. My oldest sister pays $14 for a bottle of shampoo that’s smaller than my $2 one. She gets body wash at lush and gets to use detergent that doesn’t make her clothes fade. She even gets her own food because she likes name brand and my parents always get generic.

She paid me $20 a week to do her chores so I started putting some of her shampoo and conditioner and body wash in little travel bottles so I can use some. And I’d take some of her detergent pods and scent beads to use on my clothes. And I’d eat some of her snacks. She eventually caught me because she noticed her stuff disappear faster and my brother ratted me out and she yelled at me and called me a little thief.

I told her she’s a selfish sister and if she has money for name brand premium everything she should contribute so the rest of us can use something at least kind of decent. Now she’s staying at her boyfriend’s apartment and is threatening to move out if my parents don’t do something about me “stealing”. My brother and other sister think she’s overreacting but my parents are pretty upset. AITA for telling her to contribute.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

