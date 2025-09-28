A Customer Asked Her Where The Rock Salt Is, But Now She’s Very Concerned About Him Using It To Make Ice Cream

One of the hard things about working in retail is that you often can’t save customers from themselves, no matter how hard you try.

Guy asks for “rock salt” for ice cream… I was watching my store’s checkout tonight right before closing. An older gentleman stopped by me to ask where the “rock salt” was. I thought he was talking about the salt used to melt ice outside, so I ask him, “You mean the one used to melt ice?”

He says, “No, I need it to make ice cream.” Me: “Oh, that’s down the baking aisle, next to the sugar and flour.” I thought that was the end of it until he says, “What was that first thing you said, though?” Me, confused: “Uhh, that’s the rock salt used to melt ice on the ground when it snows…” Him: “Yeah, where is that? I just want to take a look at it.” Me: “Oh… it’s over there (me gesturing to where they are) by the automotive stuff…” I’m sweating bullets at this point, thinking, is this guy seriously about to use outdoor rock salt for his ice cream?

So I quickly say, “But that salt is very toxic, chemically-laden, stuff like that!” He waves me off and just casually says, “Thanks, I just want to take a look,” and goes off in the direction of the outdoor salt. Later on, I was busy dealing with someone else’s cart, so I didn’t notice the same guy go through the self checkout, but he stops by after he finishes and says, “Thank you, I got everything I needed.” I meekly say “You’re welcome” and watch him go out the door. I tried my hardest to see any sliver of what he actually bought, if he actually bought outdoor rock salt or not, but I couldn’t see. I pulled my supervisor aside and explained to him what just happened, and I’m freaking out.

