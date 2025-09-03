A Customer Was A Rude To Her, So She Wouldn’t Let Her Pay With Canadian Coins

Rude customers are common, but customers paying in cash are not.

See how why this awful cash-paying customer didn’t get what she wanted.

Told rude lady we couldn’t accept Canadian coin This was probably about 15 years ago, back when I was still in retail and working for a popular bookstore chain in a very affluent area (in the US). One lady came up and was on the phone the whole time, getting annoyed when I had to ask questions, not even looking at me, just an all-around rude turd.

I heard her say to the person on the phone that she still has sooo many coins left from her previous trip to Canada and she was still trying to get rid of them. Then I saw her specifically picking out all of the Canadian coins to give to me to pay for her stuff. Normally I didn’t care if a few made their way in. It happened and I didn’t kick up a fuss, but it bothered me she was specifically picking them out to unload them on us. So I decided to be petty because her manners were non-existent.

“Sorry ma’am, I can’t take these. They aren’t US tender.” “What? Oh who cares?! Canadian money is all over and it doesn’t matter! They look similar.” “Sorry, that’s policy. I can’t accept foreign money.” She scoffed, rolled her eyes, and of course was grumbling and snotty when she handed me the right coins, but whatever. I slightly inconvenienced her for her rudeness. Muahaha.

