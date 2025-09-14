A Dad Found Out His Daughter Cut His Family’s Hair While They Slept, All In The Name Of Art

This sounds like something straight out of a horror movie…

A viral TikTok video showed what happened when a dad figured out what his young daughter did…

And it’s a bit concerning…

The text overlay on the video reads, “Apparently, we got our hair cut last night.”

The video then shows the man’s daughter holding up an art project that she made…with human hair.

The young girl told her father, “I cut everybody’s hair.”

He said, “That’s creepy…”

The man’s daughter replied, “Yeah, it’s cute.”

He then said, “No, it’s creepy.”

But the girl was clearly proud of her work.

It looks like he has a budding artist in the house!

Take a look at the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual made a good point…

Kids do the darndest things…

And some of them are downright creepy!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!