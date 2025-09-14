September 14, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Dad Found Out His Daughter Cut His Family’s Hair While They Slept, All In The Name Of Art

by Matthew Gilligan

little girl with art project

TikTok/@tameca02

This sounds like something straight out of a horror movie…

A viral TikTok video showed what happened when a dad figured out what his young daughter did…

And it’s a bit concerning…

girl with art project

TikTok/@tameca02

The text overlay on the video reads, “Apparently, we got our hair cut last night.”

The video then shows the man’s daughter holding up an art project that she made…with human hair.

The young girl told her father, “I cut everybody’s hair.”

girl holding art project

TikTok/@tameca02

He said, “That’s creepy…”

The man’s daughter replied, “Yeah, it’s cute.”

He then said, “No, it’s creepy.”

But the girl was clearly proud of her work.

It looks like he has a budding artist in the house!

little girl showing off art project

TikTok/@tameca02

Take a look at the video.

@tameca02

♬ original sound – Ms Love 2 Laugh

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 8.20.56 AM A Dad Found Out His Daughter Cut His Familys Hair While They Slept, All In The Name Of Art

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 8.21.05 AM A Dad Found Out His Daughter Cut His Familys Hair While They Slept, All In The Name Of Art

And this individual made a good point…

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 8.21.16 AM A Dad Found Out His Daughter Cut His Familys Hair While They Slept, All In The Name Of Art

Kids do the darndest things…

And some of them are downright creepy!

