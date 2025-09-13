A Firefighter’s Wife Offered Tips About Fire Safety In Your Home. – ‘Exhaust fans. Don’t forget to turn them off.’

If you’re gonna get advice about fire safety in your home, getting it from a firefighter’s spouse is a pretty good source of information!

In this viral TikTok video, a firefighter’s wife named Jess gave viewers tips about fire safety in their homes.

Jess told viewers that they should make sure their smoke detectors are up to date because the devices usually expire after 10 years.

The TikTokker then said that folks should use a kitchen-rated fire extinguisher or baking soda to put out kitchen fires.

She added that people should never leave large lithium batteries charging in their homes.

Jess then said people need to clean lint traps in their homes, that they shouldn’t put candles in their bedrooms or bathrooms, and they shouldn’t use plug-in air fresheners.

Next, Jess told viewers, “Exhaust fans. Don’t forget to turn them off. Only use them when you need them. Don’t forget to pop the lid open and clean the inside of them.”

She continued, “When the motor shorts out, it catches fire in the dust and dirt in the fan. The fire goes up into the attic space of the home.”

Jess added, “You now have a fire up over the ceiling up over where your smoke detectors are.”

These are good tips, thanks Jess!

