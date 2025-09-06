A Guy Drove Like A Jerk, So This Driver Called His Company And Told His Boss About It

Can we as a society agree not to drive like jerks anymore?

We all know that’s not gonna happen, but we can dream, right?

Okay, now let’s get back to reality!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page.

Go ahead and get started now!

Road Rage Revenge. “Today I was on the highway heading out to our summer place. Two lane highway at nine and minimal traffic, we are all good. As I’m passing a rig on the highway some idiot starts riding my bumper, like almost in my back seat, I can see him flailing his arms and yelling. My cruise control is set at one hundred and twenty km/h so not like I’m going slow.

What a jerk!

As he was passing the rig he makes a dangerous swerve right in front of the truck passes me on the inside lane gives me the middle finger and starts brake checking me being a total jerk. But the idiot has his company’s name and phone number in huge letters across his rear window. At this point I’m ****** off and I can be a petty jerk, so I called the number hoping I would get the guy driving the car.

It was time to get this guy in trouble!

A man answered and I asked if it was him driving like a maniac on the highway, he said no he was in town, I told him what the clown with his company name was doing on the highway and the gentleman thanked me and said he’d deal with it. Because the jerk is still ahead of me I see him answer his phone followed by a lot of hand waving. He then pulled into right lane and slowed right down. As I passed him I was laughing my *** off because it looked like the boss was tearing a strip off him. Let that be a lesson to everyone I may look old but I don’t mind taking the time to ruin someone’s day.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader chimed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

You probably shouldn’t drive like a maniac if your company information is printed on your vehicle.

Solid advice.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.