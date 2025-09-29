A Hidden Mouse Popped Out At The Worst Moment, So A Customer Got A Free Comedy Show

Usually what many retail employees fear most is a grumpy customer, but this time, the horror came from something much smaller and fuzzier.

One retail’s routine morning quickly turned to chaos when they discovered an unexpected stowaway in the cash register.

The fallout was rather hilarious.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Just another day behind the counter. Several years ago, I worked in a service station situated on a busy highway between two cities in New Zealand. It was a job I absolutely loved—most days. The locals were great, mostly. My co-workers were hilarious.

But humans weren’t the only beings inhabiting this shop.

In the early years, we were a depot for a local courier. There was a huge shed out the back of the shop that the couriers used for storage. It had mice. We had food, so very occasionally, we also had mice. There were plans in place to “re-home” the mice, but it hadn’t happened yet.

Then one day, it turns out, one of these mice had put on quite the show.

I got to work in the morning, and the boss called me out the back to look at the security tape. It was like a comedy skit. The evening shift girl was behind the counter serving a customer. She’s a tiny little thing—only just 5 ft and maybe 50 kg soaking wet.

She was in for quite a surprise.

She takes the money, the till opens, and out jumps a mouse. She screams and leaps straight up onto the counter. It was a great jump. For her size, that’s Olympic selection right there.

The customer got quite the kick out of it too!

The customer was laughing so hard he was doubled over. She was quite famous for weeks, lol. We looked inside the till and still can’t figure out how the heck it got in there in the first place.

Who knew this little hitchhiker could have such great timing?

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this amusing story!

Working in retail can desensitize you in lots of ways.

No matter your stature, creepy crawlies can be downright scary.

These types of infestations can haunt you for a long time.

It may have been scary in the moment, but it ended up being the lighthearted reprieve everyone needed.

And hey, at least they got some pretty funny security footage out of it!

