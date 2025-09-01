A Man Demanded A Refund For A 20-Cent Text Charge, So She Gave Him A Quarter Out Of Her Own Pocket And He Stormed Out

Some people will make a scene over the smallest amount of money.

Imagine a customer coming in furious over a 20-cent charge you couldn’t even process a refund for.

Would you stand there and take the abuse?

Or would you pay him the money yourself to make him go away?

In today’s story, a Sprint employee finds herself dealing with this exact customer.

Here’s what she did.

He came for a refund, so I gave him one. Years ago, when two-year cell phone contracts were still a thing and you had to pay per text message, I worked at a Sprint store in a busy area in Michigan. We weren’t a corporate store, which meant we didn’t have access to billing or refunds; we were more there for repairs and sales. One day, this man comes in fuming about being charged $.20 for a text that allegedly Sprint had sent, probably a bill reminder, but I don’t believe you were charged for texts from the company.

She personally repaid him.

Anywho, I explained to the man that we aren’t a corporate store, so I wouldn’t even be able to access the bill to refund, and that was just UNACCEPTABLE, and he started screaming. He started drilling into me about how I’m just a dumb kid, and people my age may love to text, but he’s never going to, and how it’s unfair he has to pay this charge. I had just gone to the corner store for a snack and paid cash, so I threw my change in my pocket. I reached into my pocket, smiled at him, and pulled out a quarter. I said, “Here you go, with interest.”

Apparently, that wasn’t his point.

I felt like a Goddess. It was so petty, and his face was priceless. “THIS ISN’T THE POINT!!!” He slammed the quarter down and left. I hope he’s having the day he deserves.

Yes! What a great way to handle a ridiculous customer!

She tried to help! Some people get so mad over the smallest things that there’s no helping them.

This was probably so satisfying.

